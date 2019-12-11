INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman once again was elected President of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) South East District during the annual conference held recently in Indianapolis.
As district president, Coffman will represent the elected county commissioners in the South East District of the state, which includes the following counties: Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland and Washington.
The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Coffman will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger was elected District Vice President during the meeting, as well. The district meeting also included discussion of current issues pertaining to county government in the South East District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.