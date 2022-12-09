INDIANAPOLIS – Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger and Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman were once again elected to leadership positions for the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) Southeast District during the annual conference held recently in Indianapolis.
As District president, Coffman will represent the elected county commissioners in the Southeast district of the state, which includes the following counties: Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland, and Washington. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Coffman will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Schellenberger was elected District Vice President during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Southeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2022 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff. Commissioner Schellenberger and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, Collaborative, Forward-Thinking, and Intentional Partnerships, 2023 Legislative Priorities, Indiana LTAP Partnerships, Open Door Laws, Responsibilities of County Commissioners Before, During and After Disasters, Best Practice Guidance Renewable Energy Development, Broadband Infrastructure Investment, Road Funding, and more in their training sessions.
Indiana’s 52nd Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch welcomed commissioners to the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs in Indiana counties. Crouch has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
Representative Jeff Thompson House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, State Senator Mike Crider Majority Whip, and Representative Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus Chair addressed attendees as well during their Legislative Update.
