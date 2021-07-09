FLOYD COUNTY — Fire and emergency medical response times are within national standards and don't currently point to a need for a unified department, Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer said this week.
Instead, Kamer recommended better collaboration among the county's township fire districts and a possible review of its contract with New Chapel if there's a desire to bolster EMS. After there's better communication and teamwork established among township fire departments, chiefs can then advise the county on whether a unified district is still needed, he said.
“Our fire responses are impeccable,” Kamer said during Tuesday's commissioners meeting. “Our EMS service has room to improve, but they're contractually bound by what we set.”
The idea of forming a county-wide fire department has been kicked around for several years, with the push renewed last year.
The commissioners agreed to table the issue last December to allow for a subcommittee to research combining township fire districts, and potentially including EMS in the fold.
Kamer was put in charge of that subcommittee, and while he said Tuesday his analysis was formed through those meetings, other members said his recommendations weren't representative of the entire body.
“What I heard was news to me,” said Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel, who is a member of the fire district subcommittee.
Dan Voyles, a member of the Greenville fire board and fire district subcommittee, expressed a similar sentiment when directing comments to Kamer on Tuesday.
“There was a whole lot of unilateral decision-making from your team that was on the subcommittee, but you didn't include everybody,” he said.
Kamer didn't rule out establishing a joint fire department to serve Greenville, Franklin, Lafayette, Georgetown and New Albany townships. But before that occurs, the existing departments should seek ways to better collaborate and approach Floyd County service, viewing it as one community instead of multiple townships, he continued.
Kamer said the International Association of Firefighters' “gold standard” for fire response times is between seven and eight minutes. Data he provided during the meeting, based on 24 months of response times in all the townships, showed an average of 6 minutes, 37 seconds based on about 5,500 calls for service.
But essentially, there are only three fire departments in the county. New Albany Township contracts with New Chapel Fire for coverage. Georgetown has its own department, which has a contractual service agreement with Greenville. Lafayette has its own department. Franklin, which is viewed as the township most in need of improved coverage, contracts with Lanesville for service.
One of Kamer's recommendations was for Franklin to reach an agreement with Georgetown and New Albany Township for fire protection.
Added on to the fire debate is EMS. The county has a contract with New Chapel EMS to cover areas outside New Albany. The private company provides two full-time ambulances and the availability of a third during peak hours.
A subcommittee that includes Commissioner John Schellenberger and Striegel has also been meeting to examine EMS. Both have supported a unified fire department that would incorporate a county-run EMS.
Kamer said during his Tuesday presentation that subcommittee should make its own recommendations for EMS.
Striegel said Friday his support for ending privatization of the service has nothing to do with New Chapel and the quality of its staff.
“There's just some challenges that are always going to exist when you have public sector contracting with private sector,” he said.
EMS could be stationed within township fire houses, and it would make sense to do so, Schellenberger said Friday. He was still digesting Kamer's report and said he will continue to review the presentation, but he maintained that one fire department combined with EMS is logical for Floyd County.
Councilwoman Connie Moon spoke during Tuesday's meeting. The Franklin resident said her concerns for the township's fire protection remain, and that what was presented seemed to point to combining services.
“All the recommendations that I heard are describing a county-wide department,” she said.
Kamer didn't suggest that operations should continue without change. He proposed strengthening the county's board of fire chiefs, developing better partnerships among the districts and ramping up joint training.
“We're one community. We don't have to be one fire department. They can do this with collaboration,” he said.
Funding is also a part of the puzzle. A preliminary financial analysis last year showed some initial property tax increases to foot a joint fire department, with the largest hikes coming in Franklin. But after the first few years of operation, those projections showed taxes will begin dropping in the townships except Franklin.
As for the next steps, Striegel and Schellenberger said the EMS subcommittee will continue to meet. Striegel believes an independent study, not involving local officials but conducted by experts in the field, should be funded to examine if a unified fire department is needed in Floyd County.
“When you do an independent study, and you kind of take the politics out of it, you get down to what's right for the community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.