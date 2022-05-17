JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Public Art in 2022-2023 is collaborating with Company Outcast, a regional theatre company to bring local theatre to Jeffersonville.
The collaboration will include four shows from 2022-Early 2023 for the community to participate in and enjoy. For the first production, Poe vs Lovecraft, Company Outcast, and Jeffersonville Art also teamed up with GoSoIn and the Jeffersonville Township Library to bring a one-of-a-kind radio podcast theatre production to Jeffersonville.
"This podcast theatre show, really shows what can happen when everyone comes together to support local art," said Emily Dippie, the Public Art Administrator for Jeffersonville. "GoSoIn's podcast Know SoIn, worked with Company Outcast in the Jeffersonville Township Library's sound studio in order to pull something of scale off. We really could not have done it without everyone pitching in."
On May 23-24, Company Outcast will be holding community auditions for the rest of their community theater shows including School House Rock, A Tune Christmas, and An Unexpected Guest at the NoCo Arts Center. All are welcome at the auditions, and more information for preparing for the audition can be found at www.facebook.com/companyOutCast
"Company OutCast is thrilled to begin our collaboration with the City of Jeffersonville and the Public Arts Commission! Our company strives to increase opportunities for underrepresented people in the arts, and have worked in the area for over five years," said Marcy Ziegler, president of Company Outcast. "With Jeffersonville's thriving arts, restaurant, and entertainment district, we knew we wanted to be a part of it from the beginning. We are thrilled to be collaborating with the city on a season downtown, and the radio show project was the perfect introduction."
Shows will begin at the NoCo Arts Center in July with School House Rock, followed by a Tune Christmas in December, ending with an Unexpected Guest in Feb of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.