JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Mark Grube announced Tuesday the graduation of five inmates from the OSHA 10 Construction program.
The program is a collaborative effort between River Valley Services, Ivy Tech Community College and the CCSO.
Grube said that under Sheriff Scottie Maples' "visionary leadership," the program represents a significant step toward the rehabilitation and empowerment of incarcerated individuals.
The program, which is supervised by Clark County Jail Programs Director Brianna Dooley, focuses on providing inmates with valuable skills and opportunities for re-entry into society and the workforce.
Graduating inmates underwent rigorous training and gained essential knowledge in occupational safety and health related to the construction industry.
A graduation ceremony for the inmates was recently held at the jail.
"Sheriff Maples is committed to empowering our inmates and creating lasting change in our community," Grube said. "The successful graduation of these individuals from the OSHA 10 Construction program is a testament to the effectiveness of community collaboration and the dedication of all involved."
