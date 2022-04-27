JEFFERSONVILLE — Culinary Crossroads, in conjunction with SoIN Tourism, will present a collaborative “On the Road” chef dinner at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards (Huber Winery) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The event is part of Culinary Crossroads’ mission to spotlight the people, products, places and services of Indiana’s culinary community. The "On the Road" dinner series began last fall in Evansville, with more dinners planned for Lafayette, Fort Wayne and South Bend.
“The 'On the Road' dinner series is very important to us,” said Larry Dickerson, who launched Culinary Crossroads in 2018 with the support of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “So often statewide programs end up being Indy-centric. We are committed to the fact that this is a statewide initiative.”
The multi-course dinner will feature chef Ming Pu, of Brooklyn & the Butcher, and pastry chef Brittany Nicholson, of Coffee Crossing, both in New Albany, as well as chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks in Corydon.
“This dinner will be very chef driven, very Indiana and hyper-focused on farm to table,” said Brooklyn & the Butcher executive chef Ming Pu. “I love collaborating with different chefs, especially chefs I haven’t worked with before.”
Huber Winery executive chef Audriana Adams and Mesa Kids Cooking School director Liz Martino will prepare the appetizers for the complimentary cocktail hour, which will also feature a Huber wine, a Starlight Distillery cocktail and Sun King beer. The dinner includes wine pairings with each course.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to pair our Huber wines with what the chefs have created,” said James Wood, brand and sales manager at Huber Winery and Starlight Distillery. “Food and wine are two of my favorite things and being at the intersection of both is just so fun.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to local charities selected by the chefs; funds raised will also help compensate the chefs and support Culinary Crossroads’ efforts to promote Indiana’s food community. Strategic partners in the Culinary Crossroads dinner series initiative include Ivy Tech Community College, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and JBJ Legal. Tickets are sold in pairs for $300; a table for 8 is $1,000 and can be purchased online. For more information about Southern Indiana Tourism, visit GoSoIn.com. For more information about Culinary Crossroads, visit CulinaryCrossroads.org and Culinary Crossroads IN on Facebook.
About Culinary Crossroads: Culinary Crossroads shines a spotlight on the people, products, places and services that define Indiana’s culinary landscape and help make Indiana the place where people want to live, work and play. Culinary Crossroads creates collaborative chef dinners in Indianapolis and around the state, supports charitable causes related to the culinary community and promotes Team Indiana competitors at the World Food Championships and other culinary competitions, including Skills USA at the high school level. More information is available at CulinaryCrossroads.org.
About SoIN Tourism: SoIN Tourism is the official destination marketing organization for Clark and Floyd counties in Southern Indiana. Its mission is to celebrate, promote and advocate for the region as a collection of rapidly evolving experiences with a captivating Quality of Life.
