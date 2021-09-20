SOUTHERN INDIANA — He died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, but State Rep. Steve Davisson's impact on health issues lives on, as helping others receive adequate medical treatment was an effort the Salem Republican championed through the last days of his life.
Davisson, 63, represented District 73. The area includes all of Washington County as well as portions of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties.
Davisson was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2010. The pharmacist went on to serve as vice chair of the House Committee on Public Health. He was a member of the House's Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, and Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
Davisson was a good friend and colleague to District 72 State Rep. Ed Clere. The two shared an office space at the Statehouse and co-authored legislation signed into law in August that, among its many components, expanded telehealth access and pharmacist regulations.
The legislation also established a 988-crisis hotline helping Hoosiers connect with immediate help.
“Not only was Steve Davisson one of the finest legislators I've known, he was also one of the finest people I've known,” said Clere, R-New Albany.
“He was all about helping other people, whether it was his family, his customers, his constituents or his community.”
In August, Gov. Eric Holcomb presented Davisson with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. It's one of the state's highest recognitions for service to the state. Clere was there for the presentation and said while Davisson wasn't expecting to receive the award, those who knew the late Indiana legislator weren't at all surprised.
Clere recalled how Davisson regularly hosted Purdue pharmacy students at the Statehouse so they could learn about the legislative process.
“Steve was a great mentor to many,” Clere said. “He leaves a tremendous legacy.”
Holcomb has ordered all flags at the Statehouse and in those counties included in District 73 to be lowered to half staff Friday in honor of Davisson.
“My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we're all fortunate and mourn his loss,” Holcomb said.
“As a man of faith, family and community, Rep. Davisson was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Janet and I will keep his wife, children and many grandchildren in our prayers as they find peace for such an unimaginable loss for their family, loved ones and his constituents that were so honored to have him represent them over all these years in our Statehouse.”
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said Davisson “lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service.”
“While short in stature, Steve was a giant man in service to his family, community and state,” Huston said. “He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him such a blessing to know.”
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also issued a statement about Davisson.
“We already shared a connection to Salem by the time we were colleagues in the Indiana House of Representatives, because my uncle, Donald Crouch was a family dentist in Salem, and his patients would go to Rep. Davisson to fill their prescriptions,” she said.
“I will remember him for his positive attitude. No one would have ever known he was sick because of his upbeat spirit, which was his outlook throughout his life.”
