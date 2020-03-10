New Washington High School will be hosting a College and Career Fair for residents of Clark, Floyd, Jefferson and Scott counties in partnership with Work One Southern Indiana. The fair is designed for both high school students and community members seeking summer employment or full-time career opportunities, as well as those who wish to further their education. Approximately 50 businesses, colleges and post-secondary training affiliates, and all branches of the military will be present
The fair will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at New Washington Middle/High School, 226 Highway 62 North, New Washington. Food trucks Fistful of Tacos, Ate One Too and Cookie Dough Bliss will be parked in front of the school and Kona Ice will be available for purchase. Please be aware that Ate One Too and Kona Ice will only be able to accept cash.
Door prizes will be donated from area businesses. Bring a resume as some employers may wish to interview on the spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.