NEW ALBANY – Growing up as one of five boys, Demetrius Watkins knew paying for college would be difficult.
“It was always hard for [them] to make ends meet all the time,” Watkins said. “My mom and dad worked very hard to make sure we were all leading on the right path, but there were definitely hard times.”
The 22-year-old New Albany High School graduate found a way to college via his job at Walmart. Now, Watkins pays just $1 a day for tuition/books/fees to get his Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. Walmart picks up the tab for the rest.
“I think that’s one of the best things that any company can offer … Walmart is investing in you. They don’t make you sign any contracts. At the end after you graduate, they won’t ask for any money back and they won’t make you stay with the company if you don’t want to,” Watkins said.
Charles Crowson, Walmart spokesperson, said the program, which started in a year and a half ago, is open to all U.S.-based associates after 90 days of employment. He said part-time and full-time employees get the same benefit. In the program, associates can choose to pursue any of the 31 degrees, diplomas and certificates. Of those, 19 are bachelor degree options, including business administration, computer science, cybersecurity, healthcare administration, health sciences and healthcare management. The schools include Purdue University Global, University of Florida, Southern New Hampshire University and more.
Crowson said this program helps employees pursue educational goals without taking on student debt.
So far, more than 21,000 have been accepted into the program, called Live Better U, and 7,200 are actively seeking their degrees/certificates right now, Crowson said. Of those, 181 are from Indiana and 118 are from Kentucky.
“This is still a very young, new program,” Crowson said. “We’re doing the best we can to inform our associates as quickly as possible. More than 21,000 have been accepted in the program. That’s a good number, but we want it to be bigger. We have more work to do.”
“If they didn’t offer this, it would be super, super difficult for me to be going,” Watkins said. “I would still be going to school, but I’d be in debt super bad by the time I graduated.”
Crowson hopes the program is seen as a benefit and helps draw in associates as well as help with retention of talent. However, he said if someone gets a degree and moves on, that is OK as well.
“That’s a win for everyone,” Crowson said. “We had a great associate that took advantage and improved themselves professionally … and we applaud them for that.”
However, Watkins, who has worked at Walmart for six years, is thinking about staying with the company who is investing in him.
“When you come in from growing up like I did, it was already up in the air on if I’m going to college and how I’m going to pay for it. I see all my friends going away to school and me staying back,” Watkins said. “For them to invest in me, it means a lot. To pay for my school and help me become a better man, if I were ever to leave Walmart, it’d be so hard, because they invested in me when no one else did.”
Crowson said as of now, there is no limit on the number of associates who can seek educational assistance.
“There’s no ceiling for Better U and where it can go,” Crowson said. “I can see the degree programs growing, partnering institutions growing and the enrollment amongst our associates growing too.”
Crowson said Walmart is always looking to hire qualified associates.
