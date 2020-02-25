NEW ALBANY — A point of emphasis for New Albany City Council member Josh Turner has been his push to "revive District 5."
It's his hope that the district he serves can soon witness a transformation, at which point that motto will become "come thrive in District 5." A major piece of the puzzle in bringing that to fruition fell into place with an announcement that came out of Tuesday's New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting.
There, Brian Forrest of Hoagland Commercial Realtors outlined plans to make a significant investment in the struggling Colonial Manor Shopping Center on Charlestown Road.
"I drive around these different roads and see what buildings are kind of oppressed," Forrest said. "I found this one a couple of years ago actually. I was wondering why someone hasn't done anything to this. I kept looking at it, and finally, when I found two tenants, I became very focused on it."
Forrest said his team was also behind the rebirth of Quartermaster Station in Jeffersonville. He envisions a similar outcome at Colonial Manor, where he will pour in $6.5 million for redevelopment.
The purchase of the property was finalized just a couple of weeks ago. Now, Forrest is excited to move forward with physical alterations.
The first round of improvements will be on the interior of the buildings, which will begin in the coming weeks. A couple of months from now, exterior work will commence, with roofing bids already out.
Forrest said the project will be "full speed" by May.
"My goal is to have 10 to 15 tenants total," he said. "I've got two that are signed right now that are large users. They're about 25,000 square feet. They're going to be in hopefully by September, and we'll start construction probably in about a month."
The two main tenants will be announced in the coming weeks, Forrest noted. He anticipates a mix of industries, including service-based occupants like medical providers, a food option and some retail.
Existing tenants, like the RC car track and dentist currently occupying the site, are expected to remain.
"It'll be the same type of tenant we have at Quartermaster Station," Forrest said. "It's a good mix, where you may have a doctor's office next to a daycare or a deli."
Turner said he's happy to see this type of project come to the area, noting the grassroots effort from residents it took to get this outcome. Some early plans from the city's previous attempts to purchase the property included residential developments, which Turner did not see as a good fit.
"If the current administration had its way there would have been housing here, and I’m really glad a private investor stepped up and is bringing some much needed amenities and services to the area," he said. "This is a big win for the district."
Last April the city council rejected the redevelopment commission's plan to purchase the property for $2.6 million.
Though the city is not the main driver of the project, it is still partnering with the developer in the form of a $1 million investment.
That money will go toward infrastructure, facade work, lighting and parking lot improvements.
“Revitalization efforts have been kickstarted by Mr. Forrest and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a release. “We will now move forward with the best possible option and begin resurrecting the Charlestown Road corridor immediately.”
Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said the project has been a long time coming, and that he is happy to see plans finally taking shape. A large percentage of the city's population lives within a half-mile of the corridor, and he believes the project will increase those property values.
In the end, it could also bring in new restaurants, since the 111 jobs immediately coming with the redevelopment will open a new market for eateries. An additional 60 jobs are set to open up in the years that follow.
At the meeting, Staten also noted that the city is making progress with its purchase of the vacant Sonic location adjacent to Colonial Manor, which will further add to the revitalization of the area.
"It's part of a bigger picture for that entire corridor," Staten said. "As we mentioned, getting ahold of the Sonic lot would be great for us. That's pending some reports, but we feel good about that. We bought the old Zesto's lot last year, which right now it's being used as staging for the Slate Run Road project. Hopefully, we're going to dress that up and bring some nice greenspace as you enter that corridor."
