EDITOR’S NOTE: The following guest column is in response to a News and Tribune editorial that was published on the front page of the Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 edition. The editorial, written by the News and Tribune Editorial Board, can also be viewed on the newspaper’s website at www.newsandtribune.com. The Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday not to certify Dr. Tom Harris to another four-year term as the county’s health officer.
Fellow citizens of Floyd County:
As Commissioners who voted not to re-certify Dr. Tom Harris as the Floyd County’s Health Officer, we would like to provide some added perspective.
In the case of the Board of Health, state Law gives the County Commissioners the role of reviewing recommendations for the position of County Health Officer. The seriousness of this responsibility required a thorough consideration of all the information available, from community and from professional colleagues. In addition, we also took into consideration our own experience and engagements with Dr. Harris which assisted us in our decision, as well.
In this context, and considering our own assessment, we found that Dr. Harris fell short of what we believed would be required to certify another four years in the position of County Health Officer. We valued his years of service to the county, however, we realized our obligation is to look ahead and to do what we can to ensure that Floyd County has the best leadership possible in public health not just for this pandemic but additional challenges.
In 2018, the Community Foundation completed a Community Needs Assessment that identified care for the homeless and mental health as a need of priority. The Baptist Health Foundation identified Opioid Abuse as a public health issue in Floyd County in their Needs Assessment. In comparison to other Public Health Officer’s around the State of Indiana, many are addressing these concerns by collaborations with agencies and community. As a result of not having a thorough and organized plan of action, Floyd County continues to struggle with obtaining grants and funding for additional resources to address these issues.
Moving forward, it is our desire that the incoming Public Health Officer will be open to collaboration with local community, and County Government in implementing a quality improvement plan to assess needs and improve the capacity to promote better health, to address substance misuse, alcohol abuse, a rise in infant fatalities, mental health disparities and an overall strategy to build a more healthier Floyd County. This individual also must be consistent in upholding policies that improve our community’s health for positive economic growth.
It is in this spirit that we call on the Board of the Health Department to conduct a wide-ranging and thorough search for its next leader. We live in a wonderful community and believe we can attract a strong and highly credentialed expert to take public health to the next level.
In the meantime, we have full confidence in the staff of the Floyd County Health Department, the Indiana State Department of Health, and Baptist Floyd Hospital to continue to guide us through these difficult times as we pray for the quick delivery of vaccines and a final flattening of the curve, once and for all.
In closing, there is no greater responsibility of government leaders than to use their best judgment in managing the affairs of the organizations they are elected to lead.
