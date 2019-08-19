The obituary (or the shortened “obit”) has long been a part of the news reported by newspapers. The obit is an article that reports the recent death of a person, and usually includes a brief summary of the person’s life and information about the upcoming funeral. My grandmother used to read the obituary page of the paper word by word, “just to make sure I am not in it.”
Many news services have pre-written obits on file for celebrities who are still living. This allows detailed, well-researched obituaries to appear very quickly after the actual death. The Los Angeles Times’ obit of Elizabeth Taylor was written in 1999 following three months of research. It was periodically updated until the actress’ death in 2011. Interestingly, the New York Times’ obit for Taylor was written by the newspaper’s theater critic Mel Gussow, who died in 2005 six years before Taylor’s death.
One particular celebrity obit was written when I was in college. “Born in the late 1600’s, the printed page lived a long and productive life.”
The obituary was updated recently. “Bleeding profusely, new ink was injected into its veins in a desperate move to save its life by the $1.8 billion megamerger between Gatehouse and Gannett Publishing.” The prognosis of the emergency surgery is expected to save money but cost local journalism administrators, writers and voice.
Radio personalities were gloating over the most-recent hospitalization of their long-time rival and adversary. “There were only five sheets of paper in today’s edition, a far cry from what the paper used to be. Who would advertise in that worthless trash anyway?”
The truth is the newspaper has changed not only because the news has changed, but how the news is delivered and received has changed. Classified ads for local jobs, sales notices for used and new cars, and a section of pictures called the rotogravure are no longer necessary. But the newspaper continues to have a story to tell.
Communities still need local news – news that won’t reach a state or national news outlet. This past week tragedy rocked the Indiana community of Scottsburg as five of seven passengers perished in a single-car accident outside the town. As of this writing, the other two passengers are in Louisville hospitals fighting for their lives.
There are stories shouting to be told about the families represented. How does a family survive when tragedy strikes? What kind of pain is woven into the threads of suffering? Is there a source for strength? Have they found an avenue in which they can proceed?
The location of the wreck has a story that needs to be shared. This is not the area’s first automobile accident. Does the road need to be changed? How should the government step in to help? What kind of cost will be involved in making changes? What kind of cost will be involved if nothing is done?
The community has a story that demands to be crafted. What does tragedy do to the people in the area? In what ways does it bring them together. Are there ways it drives them apart? How does the community help the families that are involved?
Local stories need to be told. Perhaps your story needs to be told. May I suggest a handful of ideas that will prevent the newspaper’s obituary from hitting the press, because on the day that it is printed, it will be one day too late.
We should become masters at telling our stories. I may not need to know the score of last night’s game in today’s newspaper. I learned the score through other avenues as the game concluded. (Perhaps the newspaper needs to be trusted to provide that information outside the printed page.) But I need to hear the story behind the star athlete, the struggles his family faced, or the hours the coach has sacrificed on behalf of the lives of the young men and women.
Our newspapers need wordsmiths, craftsmen willing to sweat over the heat that forges the right word, pounds out the meaning on the anvil of the keyboard, and agonizes over raising the temperature of the word’s coals to enflame the passion of emotion. The rights of the First Amendment are not just guaranteed in our ability to shout in a peaceful assembly, but in our competence to argue, plead and present our stories in a reasonable apology for our beliefs and our behavior.
You need to interact with what we write. Our stories are not just what we say, but how you read and react to what we write. In the old days people sent letters to the editor. They talked about the stories in the news around the water cooler at the office. Today the avenues have changed to Tweets, Facebook and Instagram posts but the message is the same. Did you see the story in the paper? What can we do about its importance? How can I share the story? You don’t have to agree with everything that I write. Personally, I would be shocked if you did. My family doesn’t. But you can agree that the voices in our community need to be heard. Your voice needs to be shared. My voice needs to be understood. Let’s find ways to tell our stories together.
Finally, it’s time for us to put up or shut up. The newspaper industry doesn’t need an infusion of billions of dollars from an investment firm on New York City’s Wall Street. It needs the contribution of the folks from Jeffersonville’s Wall Street and New Albany’s State Street. Purchase the subscriptions to the print edition if print is your preference. Cast your coins to access the digital editions of the stories – editions that often contain more information and detail than the print edition can spare. Advertise if you have a business or a church or an organization. Show your support of the story.
From the Catbird Seat, encourage your writers, editors and publisher to keep telling the story. Let’s let the rumors of the demise of the newspaper be greatly exaggerated.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.