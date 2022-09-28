Many people are familiar with Purdue University as being part of the Big 10 Conference.
Locally, Purdue Polytechnic, located on Charlestown Road, is where individuals can obtain degrees in various engineering realms. Housed in the same building as Purdue Polytechnic is Purdue Extension Floyd County. The Extension arm of Purdue is a way for researched-based information to get to the public. Extension isn’t just in Indiana. Every state has at least one Cooperative Extension Service that is part of Land Grant Universities. This website shows more information on how Cooperative Extension was started: https://www.nifa.usda.gov/about-nifa/how-we-work/extension/cooperative-extension-history
So, the question is what does an ANR Extension Educator do? Well, first off, let’s break down what ANR means. ANR is the acronym for Agriculture and Natural Resources. Anyone who has a question that would fall under the umbrella of agriculture and natural resources could call my office and I will do my best to answer their question.
There are common questions that come into the office. “What is wrong with my plant?” “What kind of bug is this?” “My soil needs tested — what do I do?” The first two questions sometimes take a little more investigating. The third question has an easier answer. Purdue Extension Floyd County does offer soil testing. The cost is $20 per sample and it usually takes about two weeks to turn it around. The results come from the lab at the University of Kentucky, and they have a nice colored chart to show the levels of nutrients in the soil. Results may need to be explained further via a phone call or visit to the office.
What else does an ANR Extension Educator do besides answer questions? I work with agriculture producers, answering livestock questions, identifying weeds in the field, and offering classes so that they may obtain credits towards their private applicators spraying license.
There is far more to being an ANR Extension Educator than just answering questions. I also offer many classes in the area. Over the years there have been classes on invasive species, vegetable gardening, backyard chickens, forestry workshops, beekeeping, Master Naturalist, Master Gardeners, Pollinator Day, and many more. These classes help answer questions about managing land and livestock, and help people become successful in what they are trying to accomplish.
In recent years, I have started posting short videos about different topics on Facebook and YouTube. With the help of our 4-H Educator and Master Gardeners, Grow Kits were created and distributed to youth around the county. Also, a 30-plot community garden was established. Most recently I started working with the schools to provide habitat education to third grade classrooms.
There is always something happening at our office, so please find us on Facebook (Purdue Extension Floyd County) to see what events are coming up. We can also be found on YouTube.
