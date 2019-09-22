The words on this page began on the pillow of my bed, wrapped deep in sheets and a blanket, tucked into the darkness of the night. The ideas wrestled against my mind, like my head trying to find its secure spot on the padded head cushion, first on this side, then on the other. Bounced like the small metal ball against bumpers in a pinball arcade game, the words seemed to be racking up points until eventually they would be spit out.
The words on this page drove me from the bed. Out from under the warmth of the covers, the words on this page chased me from the swallow of the mattress. Feet swung to the floor, into the slippers, right first then left. A bump on the edge of the bed. Steps toward what should be the door. Wandering down an unlit hallway, feet gently rising over the wrinkle that seems to be a cat.
The words on this page form a story begging to be told. Anxious to escape. Ready to roam free. For the author, there is no blank page.
The Greeks thought that inspiration meant the poet would go into a divine frenzy or poetic madness. They defined inspiration as an unconscious burst of creativity in a literary, musical or other artistic endeavor. The word “inspire” actually comes from the Latin root, inspirare, which means to breathe or blow into.
What inspires you today?
Maya Angelou wrote, “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” Tennis legend Arthur Ashe said, “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” American-Canadian writer Saul Bellow penned, “You never have to change anything you got up in the middle of the night to write.”
The writers of the Bible, from Moses to John and everyone in between, wrestled with putting the revelation of God into Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek sentences. These writers make up a unique fellowship of authors who were inspired by God to preserve words for all time, to tell the greatest story ever told.
How did God inspire the writers? Did He dictate the words to write? Did He whisper the right direction to take the thoughts? Did He spring an idea or a direction into their heads? We really don’t know the exact process. The Bible doesn’t share the details of the author putting ink to papyrus.
Inspired is one of those words that sounds like it should be used in a library or study. Shakespeare was an inspired author. His words are monumental, certainly conceived at a higher level than most can write. But when God inspired writers, the power that spoke worlds into existence became harnessed on a page.
If we were lifting the metaphor to today, we might say these writers were kept on retainer by God. They had a case to plead and certainly used their own words, their own personalities most of the time to make the arguments. But there were times, in a potent way, God guided the words to be how HE wanted His case argued.
The Bible describes it like this:
Stick with what you have learned and believed, sure of the integrity of your teachers — why, you took in the sacred Scriptures with your mother’s milk! There’s nothing like the written Word of God for showing you the way to salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. Every part of Scripture is God-breathed and useful one way or another — showing us truth, exposing our rebellion, correcting our mistakes, training us to live God’s way. Through the Word we are put together and shaped up for the tasks God has for us (2 Timothy 3:16-17 MSG).
The Bible plays an incredible role in the heart of the believer, doesn’t it? The process of God inspiring the words of others in turn inspires us when we read. Inspiration somehow weaves God’s Message into the fabric of our lives.
The Message of God moved its authors to take pen in hand. The page could not remain blank. Take for example the writer of the fourth gospel, the apostle John. John’s understanding of the story of the Messiah goes back to the Old Testament. The blank parchment spread on his make-shift table is covered with the Hebrew Scriptures from days of old.
John read his Old Testament from the Septuagint (often abbreviated LXX literally “seventy”) the earliest known form of the Koine’ Greek translation of the Hebrew Scriptures. John no doubt memorized much of his Old Testament from these Greek parchments. How would he begin his story of Jesus, his version of the Messiah, his gospel to fill in the blanks and round out the stories already told? Was he feeling the magnitude of being the last of the Twelve? Might he be the last one alive who had actually witnessed the miracles, heard the teachings of the Rabbi from Eternity?
The page is blank. Where should John start to fill its void? John starts his version of the life of the Son of Man with the words, “In the beginning.” John’s first words are no doubt a conscious reminder of the first words of the Bible. The opening words of the Hebrew Bible in the Greek translation would be widely known to the reader of John’s day. John will soon use other words that are important to the first chapter of Genesis: light (verse 4) and life (verse 4) and darkness (verse 5). Genesis describes God’s first creation. John will choose as his theme God’s new creation.
In the beginning was the Word. The word that spoke worlds into existence came to speak to us, communicate with us, and demonstrate for us how to live. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us. Perhaps the Message translates it with the most power.
The Word became flesh and blood, and moved into the neighborhood (John 1:14, MSG). Welcome home.
Here are your Scripture readings for the coming week, starting on Monday.
n Monday: John 1:9-10
• Tuesday: John 1:11-13
• Wednesday: John 1:16-18
• Thursday: 1 John 1:1-4
• Friday: 1 John 1:5-7
• Weekend: Luke 3:22
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
