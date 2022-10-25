While a common fall yard and garden task is planting new trees and shrubs, it is important to do that with caution this year.
Since our area has been in a drought for so long, there are very little water reserves in the soil to keep the plants alive. If you have planted new trees and shrubs, it is important to keep them well watered. It is important to keep watering the plants until the ground freezes. When watering new plants, use a soaker hose or leave the hose as the base of the plant. Getting water on the plant branches and leaves could be damaging to the plant.
If there are some trees in your yard that need pruning, now is a great time to mark the branches with either marking tape or some paint. Marking them now will allow you to find them easier this winter when it is time to prune them. If at all possible, wait until the winter months to prune trees so that they are dormant and don’t have the extra weight of the leaves on them.
There are some easy clean up tasks that can be done now to make the yard and garden healthier for next year. One of these tasks is removing any plant leaves that showed signs of fungus or other diseases. Leaves that showed signs and symptoms will need to be raked up and disposed of. If left on the ground through the winter, the chance of funguses or other diseases coming back next spring increases. Leaves that don’t show signs of disease can be left as a protective layer for beneficial insects, or put in an area to compost over the winter and use as a spring additive in the garden
An easy task that kids can help with is mulching strawberries with 4 inches of clean, weed-seed free straw. This will help protect them from the freezing temperatures, and when it is time to uncover the strawberries in the spring you can just slide the straw off the plants and place it in the rows to help keep the weeds down. While mulching the strawberries, check to make sure there aren’t any weeds that need to be pulled.
A task that is a bit trickier because you could end up getting stuck by thorns is putting all of the roses to bed. There are many types of roses, and they each have some unique ways in which to prepare them for winter, but they do have some commonalities. All roses need to have a protective layer around their base. This protective layer could be comprised of soil, mulch, straw, or leaves. The purpose of this protective layer is to keep the root ball and graft union at a consistent temperature. Other activities that may need to be done to roses include staking, tying up, or possibly trimming back the rose canes to lessen the risk of injury from heavy snows and fierce winter winds.
Resources:
Penn State Extension- Growing Strawberries: https://extension.psu.edu/growing-strawberries
Purdue Extension- Hibernation for Roses by Rosie Learner: https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/hibernation-for-roses/
Chicago Botanic Garden: Winterizing Roses: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/plantinfo/faq/winterizing_roses
