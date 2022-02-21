JEFFERSONVILLE — Keep downtown Jeffersonville in mind at dinnertime this week.
Businesses across town are a good idea for breakfast and lunch too, since it's restaurant week through Feb. 26.
A number of eateries in the area will offer special meals, discounts and more.
Customers stopped into Close Enough Café, 250 Spring St., for sandwiches, sour pickles and Thai pasta salad Monday.
"It's a casual place to come get a good cup of coffee, we really have been trying to push the sandwiches, sides and deli spreads," said manager Alli Nolan. "Something that's an affordable bagged lunch."
For restaurant week Close Enough has its twist on bagels and lox. The sandwich uses homemade cream cheese olive spread, smoked salmon, pickled onions and fresh dill. A sweet cream cheese is also featured.
"It's fried apples mixed into a cream cheese, so it's a really warm, sweet, homey spread," Nolan said. "Highly recommend adding slices of bacon to it, gives it that sweet, savory taste."
For Bocce Bowl, 125 W. Chestnut St., the timing couldn't be better. The fast-casual healthy food business is at the bottom of the Big Four Bridge, which is perfect as the weather gets warmer.
"Something I think that stands us apart in Jeffersonville, which has amazing restaurants all around, is we are quick service," said Head Chef Alex Mikel, while preparing for the upcoming week. "We knock out these bowls in less than two minutes."
The eatery serves healthy bowls with rice, quinoa or greens bases. It offers options for vegans and people who have food allergies.
For restaurant week, Mikel said a Spanish-inspired bowl with a base of spiral sweet potatoes, beef chorizo, fried egg, mole, Pico de Gallo, black beans and pickled onions will be the special. All sauces are made in house at Bocce Bowl and the restaurant opened about four months ago.
"We have been doing this for a few months now, it really feels like we are coming into our own coming out of this cold weather," he said.
At Geraldine's Kitchen, 402 Wall St., customers can try the chicken biscuit, The Sweet and Sassy one-third pound bacon cheeseburger with pepper jelly and the Spice It Up Grilled Cheese with jalapenos, bacon, provolone cheese and red pepper aioli.
Bocce Bowl's sister store, Union Restaurant and GameYard, 115 W. Chestnut St., is offering half-price GameYard Nachos this week.
Upland Brewing, 707 W. Riverside Drive, is offering a $40 meal for two including an appetizer, entrée and two drinks, including everyday beers and soda.
Daily specials will be offered at Red Yeti, 256 Spring St., and people spent Monday afternoon enjoying lunch in the sunny weather.
Parlour Jeffersonville, 131 West Chestnut St., is offering a special, with a 10-inch "The Dr." pizza going for $10. The pizza has olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato and ranch drizzle.
Other participants include Adrienne and Co. Bakery, O'Shea's, Fresco Tea Bar, Pearl Street Game and Coffee, Pearl Street Taphouse, Pearl Street Treats, Ramiro's Cantina Express and Schimpff's Confectionery.
