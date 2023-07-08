Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, northeastern Clark, southeastern Scott, northern Oldham and Trimble Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 554 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Madison, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bedford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH