CLARKSVILLE – The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomed the Kentucky Herpetological Society to the Clarksville location Friday to teach children about different types of reptiles and amphibians.
During the event the herpetological society went over the basics of Herpetology 101 and showed the children animal care, conservation and fun facts about the animals.
Children were given the chance to have a hands-on experience with a Blue Iguana, two python snakes, a tortoise and more.
“The kids love it,” said Jenny Quiroga, Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s youth services librarian. “You get a wide variety of reptiles, we’ve got the skink, the snake, the turtle, the iguana. I think they think it’s really fun and educational.”
Around 75 people showed up to get up close and personal with these reptiles and learn interesting facts about them as well as how to care and interact with them.
The library has hosted the Kentucky Herpetological Society the past few years so they can teach the children about reptiles.
“They (the children) love it because it’s very interactive, they’re not just looking at it,” Quiroga said. “At the end they get to go up and touch the animals… most people don’t get to touch an iguana or snake or African Turtle, so it’s great that they’re interactive like that.”
In years past this event has sparked interest in the children to go and check out books about reptiles from the library to learn more about them on their own, Quiroga added.
“I think it’s a great event, the children love it, the parents get into it as well,” Quiroga said. “I’m happy with the attendance because typically you think it’s not one the moms are going to love because of the snakes. But plenty of moms are here supporting the kids and teaching them some new things.”
