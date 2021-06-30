JEFFERSONVILLE — Coming out of a pandemic that reshaped how businesses operate, not many communities in the region are seeing new office building projects, and that’s one reason why Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore decided to back a tax abatement Wednesday.
Moore said he’s typically opposed to forgiving property taxes for businesses inside tax-increment financing districts, but he made an exception because of the unique timing of the $2.6 million project planned for the intersection of West Court Avenue and Spring Street.
“I think this is a beautiful building and it is going to be a nice feature, and it’s going to add more employees who bring in more income,” Moore said.
The property in question will house a future 16,000-square-foot structure that’s being designed to fill nearly the same footprint as the building that was destroyed by fire there last December.
The owner of the property, Bob McAuliffe, told the News and Tribune last month that up to 14 tenants could locate inside the downtown Jeffersonville office building once it is completed. The two-story structure is expected to be constructed next year.
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission gave a unanimous vote of confidence in providing a 10-year abatement on the property Wednesday. Such abatements are staggered so the property owners receive complete tax relief for the first year, with the amount of the reduction reduced by 10% each year of the deal.
The property is located inside a TIF district. Such districts are primary revenue tools for many Indiana local governments. Once a TIF is declared, the local government receives the increment in value over the life of the district instead of splitting that amount with other taxing entities.
In exchange, the local government foots infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements within the district.
Moore, who is a member of the redevelopment commission, said he’s usually hesitant to support abatements in TIFs because the money is needed to foot upgrades that raise property values. But the office building will likely attract new employees to Jeffersonville, which could result in new residents who will spend money with businesses in the city, the mayor said.
The actual abatement will be voted on at a later time, as redevelopment staff wanted to get the commission’s blessing before pursuing the agreement.
Commission President Scott Hawkins, who is also a Jeffersonville City Council member, said the office building is also a case of turning a tragedy into a positive. Instead of having a vacant lot after the fire-ravaged structure was razed, Hawkins said the city will gain a new building to serve the area.
MAKER RENT REDUCTION
The Commission also approved a Maker13 rent reduction and reimbursements for the fire museum.
Rob Waiz, economic and redevelopment director for Jeffersonville, doesn’t believe it will take Maker13 too long to raise its membership levels.
But due to COVID-19, member activity waned at the nonprofit. As a result, Waiz proposed and the commission approved lowering Maker13’s rent at the city-owned 629 Michigan Ave. building. The rent will be decreased from $1,458 to $900 per month for up to six months.
“They will need to come in and show us in three months kind of where they stand with their memberships,” Waiz said.
Members can pay Maker13 a fee to use the nonprofit’s equipment and space. Maker13 offers a woodshop, 3D printing, fabricators and several other tools for creators.
For more information, go to maker13.com.
MONEY TO FIRE MUSEUM
Also Wednesday, the commission agreed to compensate the Vintage Fire Museum for some of the expenses the organization incurred when it was leasing its former space from the city along Spring Street.
Last November, the commission voted to end the lease agreement citing the purchase of a new building by the museum along with a demand for the city-owned structure due to its proximity to downtown and the arts district.
The museum is open at its new location at 706 Spring St.
In an invoice submitted to the city, museum officials asked for more than $48,000 in expenses for improving the former location. Those expenses included labor for installing a kitchen, painting the building apron, repairs to the roof, purchase and installation of a new HVAC system and bathroom remodeling.
Waiz said the improvements to the bathrooms and the new HVAC system are valuable to the building’s future and that the museum should be compensated for those costs. He didn’t recommend the commission pay for other expenses, such as the window graphics and tinting.
The commission approved on Waiz’s recommendation paying the museum $26,250.
