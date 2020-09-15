NEW ALBANY — In 2015, when Floyd County leaders were weighing whether to join a regional development authority, there was no guarantee that funding would be awarded locally.
“But by voting it down, there was guarantee of not receiving one penny,” said John Schellenberger, a member of the Floyd County Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.
He was one of just two members of the Floyd County Council to support joining an RDA back in 2015, and now, as a commissioner, he reminded the public of why he backed the collaboration.
“Floyd County failed back in 2015, but other counties were what I call forward-thinking,” Schellenberger said.
In 2017, Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties got on board and formed the Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority. But by then, grant funds totaling $126 million had already been dispersed to the three Indiana regions that had already formed RDAs.
“What did Floyd County get? Floyd County and its neighboring counties were not eligible for one penny of our tax dollars without an RDA,” Schellenberger said.
Some opposed joining such regional bodies because of the threat of eminent domain, an option that Schellenberger said was never used prior to it being removed from the state statute.
Some of the projects Floyd County is now prioritizing would have been jumpstarted five years ago with some of that grant funding, he continued.
For example, expanding broadband has been viewed as the top priority for the local RDA, and Floyd County has been working on a project spurred by a $2.1 million state grant to extend high-speed internet service to households and businesses where it doesn’t exist.
The other focal priorities of the RDA are regional collaboration, marketing and trails.
“And there’s a lot of discussion about Rails to Trails in Floyd County,” Schellenberger said.
But while Southern Indiana got a late start, its RDA has shown promise, he continued.
Our Southern Indiana RDA won the top award for economic development planning recently as awarded by the Indiana Chapter of the American Planning Association.
That plan keys on collaboration but also includes specific objectives and targets for each county in the RDA.
The chair of the RDA board, Dana Huber, said in a news release about the award that the group had help from several regional partners including One Southern Indiana and the River Hills Economic Development District.
“We are very excited the incredible effort put forth to create this one-of-a-kind plan is being recognized statewide by the APA-IN,” she said.
Schellenberger’s comments came at the end of the meeting and no other commissioners spoke about the issue.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a change order regarding fire hydrants for the Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus for $14,267. It’s expected to be the final change order for phase one of the project, and officials said construction is still pretty close to being on budget.
• The commissioners accepted a $113,000 grant that had been applied for through the Floyd County Probation Office for COVID-19-related expenses. The grant comes through the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, and will be used to assist courts and probation in paying for computers, scanners, overtime expenses and other costs associated with the pandemic.
