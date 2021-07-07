FLOYD COUNTY — The advisory board recommended firing her with cause, but officials remained mum Wednesday on the reasoning for the dismissal of Karen Bell, the former director of Floyd County Community Corrections.
Without discussion, the Floyd County Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to remove Bell from the position. That vote came upon the recommendation of the corrections advisory board.
Evan Bardach, a Floyd County deputy prosecutor and the president of the advisory board, briefly explained the process to the commissioners before the vote was taken.
“On June 21, the community corrections board met by executive session and special meeting to discuss the concerns that we as a board had with the director of community corrections,” Bardach said, as he added a majority of board members voted to remove Bell.
The commissioners were required to uphold that vote, which they did, and Bell wasn't asked to speak. Bardach told the three commissioners the termination was with cause.
According to its website, Floyd County Community Corrections “strives to enhance the coordination of the local criminal and juvenile justice systems as well as to divert non-violent offenders from incarceration.”
One of the goals of community corrections is to provide non-violent offenders with assistance, such as substance abuse, literacy and life skills programs, instead of sending them to jail. The program is funded through the state, and also receives money from fees and local government.
On Wednesday, Bardach said he couldn't comment on the reasons for her firing because it's a personnel issue. He said Floyd County's human relations department had been asked to post the position, and that ideally, a new director would be recommended to the commissioners for approval within a few months.
The News and Tribune submitted electronically a Freedom of Information request Wednesday for Bell's disciplinary record. The newspaper initially tried to file the request in-person, but Pine View Government Center is closed except for appointments. A county official later informed the newspaper that the human resources director was out of the office Wednesday with limited access to her emails.
The advisory board consists of several local elected officials, law enforcement representatives and attorneys. The News and Tribune contacted multiple board members, all of which declined to comment. Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop is on the board, and like Bardach, said he couldn't comment because it's a personnel matter.
An attempt to reach Bell through social media was unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
During a May 11 Floyd County Council meeting, Bell was questioned for several minutes by Council President Brad Striegel and Councilwoman Denise Konkle about appropriations and grants in community corrections.
The inquiries weren't over Bell spending too much money, but rather returning state grant funds. Striegel questioned why the county was being charged for some items, such as juvenile supervision, if the department wasn't utilizing all of the state grant money.
Konkle, who is a member of the advisory board and voted in favor of removing Bell, also asked Bell why some appropriations were carried forward into a new year.
Bell said that in past years she was told to “zero out” the remaining fund balances and send back grant money to the state.
The issue was tabled for future consideration.
Bardach said there were 17 advisory board members present for the June 21 vote over Bell's employment. Ten of the members voted to remove her, one voted against and six abstained, according to Bardach.
The meeting was public, but the minutes won't be posted until they are approved by the board at its next gathering.
