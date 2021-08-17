FLOYD COUNTY — A little over a month after the former director was removed, a new leader of Floyd County Community Corrections was approved Tuesday.
Daraius Randelia, a probation officer in the Floyd County court system, will be the director of community corrections. He will undergo a probationary period with his full employment slated to begin Sept. 20.
Randelia received a 17-0 vote of recommendation by the community corrections board. The Floyd County Commissioners accepted that recommendation after hearing high praise for Randelia.
“I can honestly tell you that he brings integrity, accountability and credibility to a program that desperately needs all of those things right now,” said Evan Bardach, Floyd County's chief deputy prosecutor and the president of the corrections advisory board.
“I promise you that Daraius will make community corrections a program that the judges, the prosecutor's office, the county council, the county commissioners, and most importantly, the citizens of Floyd County, will be proud of.”
Karen Bell was removed as director in July by the commissioners following the recommendation of the corrections board. Officials did not provide reasons for her removal, citing the issue as a personnel matter.
While not directly referencing Bell on Tuesday, Bardach said community corrections has been “greatly under utilized” over the past decade by design due to the program's “many deficiencies.”
He said he's not been proud of the program over the past two years, a time in which he served as either president or vice president of the board.
“It's been a long and painful process in order to fix all of that,” Bardach said.
Floyd Superior Court 1 Judge Carrie Stiller, who is also a member of the advisory board, said residents can expect to see major improvements in community corrections.
“It took the courage of this current board to do what has been needed for a long time,” she told the commissioners Tuesday.
“This is an essential part of our criminal justice system that frankly was broken.”
The board consists of local elected officials, judges and law enforcement officials.
Community corrections is intended to help non-violent offenders receive assistance with substance abuse, literacy and life skills programs. Those are areas that Randelia has experience and expertise in based on his lengthy career both in probation and other professions, Bardach said.
The board received about 60 applications and conducted 10 interviews before narrowing the field down to four finalists, he continued.
Randelia briefly addressed the commissioners and said he eagerly awaits the opportunity to improve community corrections and work with those in need.
The News and Tribune filed an open records request for Bell's personnel record following her removal. As of Tuesday, the newspaper hadn't received the record, but was informed that Bell hadn't been fired, just removed as director of community corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.