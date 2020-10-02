JEFFERSONVILLE — New Chapel EMS likely will soon be Clark County’s sole ambulance service provider.
The Clark County Commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement Thursday with New Chapel. The Clark County-based EMS service will be paid $700,000 for a one-year contract. The funding has to be approved by the Clark County Council, and the fiscal body is expected to OK the request during its Oct. 19 meeting.
The county coverage now is split between New Chapel and American Medical Response. Both providers submitted proposals for the service with similar funding requests, according to Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis.
The commissioners acted on a recommendation by the Clark County Health Department, which reviewed the proposals. The issue came to the forefront during a July commissioners meeting when several area fire and emergency response officials said AMR wasn't responding in a reasonable time to some service calls and that New Chapel was having to cover some of those runs.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel explained the health department’s recommendation in a letter issued to the commissioners.
“Several factors were considered in this decision including the services provided within the county over the last few months, a unanimous resolution of support for New Chapel from the Clark County 911 board, as well as the unanimous support of the County EMS Subcommittee,” Yazel said in the letter.
“We respectfully request that in future negotiations, we maintain standards for appropriate coverage of the county, including enforcement of response time goals.”
Yazel went on to state that the department would like to see a longer-term agreement reached for service after the immediate need for a provider has been met.
According to Lewis, the agreement is a professional services contract and, thus, competitive bidding isn’t required by state law.
AMR had been operating without an agreement since its initial deal with the county expired in March. AMR replaced Yellow Ambulance in January. Due to the pandemic, AMR had agreed to continue serving Clark County in the interim.
The commissioners didn’t discuss the agreement during Thursday’s meeting and approved it 3-0 after Lewis explained the process that led to the vote. Lewis said the commissioners rely heavily on the recommendations and feedback of the health department and Yazel when making a decision about EMS.
If the council approves the funding, it will mark the first time the county has subsidized a private ambulance service. Both AMR and New Chapel informed the county they could not continue to provide service to Clark County without funding, Lewis said.
He added such contracts have become the norm as private ambulance services are relying more on government funding due to increased costs.
The county likely will seek to have the funding split among the municipalities and townships receiving service.
New Chapel will provide six ambulances to serve the county and has committed to having additional assets available during peak demand. Under the agreement, two ambulances will be stationed in Jeffersonville, and one ambulance will be placed in the districts for Charlestown/New Washington, Utica, Clarksville and Sellersburg/Borden.
Lewis said the recommendation for New Chapel was based on the provider's track record, the fact it is headquartered locally and the assets and services it agreed to provide Clark County.
No representatives from AMR or New Chapel spoke during Thursday’s meeting. New Chapel Capt. Matt Owen, who is also the president of the Jeffersonville City Council, said Friday the provider is ready to ramp up its service whenever it receives the go-ahead.
“We’re definitely excited to be able to expand in the community we serve,” Owen said. “This is something we’ve been preparing for over the past several months in the way of preparing assets to go live in other parts of the county.”
New Chapel will be hiring additional employees and will be in a position to “handle the call volume” whenever the change occurs, he continued. Representatives from New Chapel have been contacting area fire departments and response agencies to help make for a smooth transition, Owen added.
An email sent to AMR media relations Friday morning hadn’t been returned as of deadline.
