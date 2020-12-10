JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Commissioners selected the site Thursday for a new government center.
By a 2-1 vote, the commissioners OK’d pursuing an agreement to purchase space inside a building under construction at River Ridge Commerce Center. Appraisals and other votes will be required before it’s a done deal, but the initial estimate for the purchase is between $6.5 and $6.7 million.
According to Jack Coffman, president of the commissioners, the agreement would see Clark County occupy two of the three floors in the building. An exact address for the site isn’t available yet, Coffman said, but he added it’s being constructed inside the office park portion of River Ridge. The county would get about 30,000 square feet of space.
Coffman cast the only vote against the River Ridge site, but he said he would support the majority of the commissioners in their decision.
He favored a second site along Veterans Parkway because it would “a better location for our citizens and our employees.”
That site was appraised at about $8 million and was for a one-story building that is to be constructed.
The two options were presented for consideration after joint meetings and discussions between the commissioners and the Clark County Council. Commissioner Bryan Glover made the motion in favor of the River Ridge building “for a multitude of reasons” including the fact that construction has already started.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Glover said. “I think River Ridge and their board of development have bent over backwards for us to make this work.”
Many county offices will be moved to the new location if a final agreement is ultimately reached. Their departures would free space for other departments as well as circuit courts, magistrate offices and other offices tied to the legal system. There’s also been discussion over moving community corrections back into the Clark County Government Building, which is on Court Avenue.
Glover and Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis said county council members had reflected during joint discussions their will to support either of the two sites and their will to approve the financing needed for the deal.
Fourteen sites were first presented to the county for consideration after being identified by a real estate firm hired for the process.
“These two sites boiled down to being the best possibilities,” Coffman said, as he added county officials have been reviewing the sites for about a year.
