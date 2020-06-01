NEW ALBANY — Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, called for reflection on recent protests and those affected by them at the onset of the body’s regular meeting Monday.
“With some of the protests this weekend that turned to violence, we have a lot on our minds,” said Carruthers as the commissioners prepared for the moment of silence observed near the beginning of each gathering.
Demonstrations continued over the weekend in Louisville and at least one protest was held in Southern Indiana as people gathered Saturday in Jeffersonville for a march.
Carruthers also asked that commissioners and the public remain wary of COVID-19, as he said there were more than 300 cases and 39 deaths in Floyd County due to the coronavirus.
“This is a pandemic that is still moving throughout our country,” Carruthers said.
After the moment of silence, the commissioners dealt with the agenda on the eve of Tuesday’s primary. The District 2 seat, held by John Schellenberger who represents Greenville and LaFayette, and the District 3 seat, held by Tim Kamer who represents Georgetown and Franklin, are on the ballot this year.
Aside from a brief call to voters to take part in the process Tuesday, there was little discussion of the election during the meeting.
The commissioners did vote to establish a line item for reimbursement of pandemic-related mitigation efforts. Floyd County was designated to receive more than $2.5 million in funds through the federal CARES Act.
Schellenberger has taken the lead on meeting with officials about how the money can be spent, and said requests have either been sent or will be sent to county departments and agencies requesting expense numbers related to the pandemic.
“We’re just starting this process,” he said.
In other business, Kamar said he met recently with Georgetown Fire Chief Bill Banta and firefighters serving within the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District.
Banta was named chief in March after the district board asked the previous chief, Richard Bader Jr., to resign amid complaints that he had created a hostile work environment for firefighters and staff.
Kamar said he was impressed with Banta and the fire district.
“He’s doing incredible things with the Georgetown fire board,” Kamar said of Banta. “His staff is really doing good things for this area.”
Prior to Kamar’s comments, the commissioners appointed Edward Thomas to fill a vacant position on the Georgetown fire board.
Also Monday, the commissioners agreed to close Old Hill Road on June 8 near the Grandview Drive intersection. The closure is due to a cut for a water main crossing.
