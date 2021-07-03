FLOYD COUNTY — Tim Kamer is slated to update his fellow Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday about research into a unified fire protection district.
But over six months after the issue was tabled, opinions still widely differ on whether one county fire response is needed, and if it should include EMS.
New Chapel EMS has a contract to provide two full-time ambulances and a third during peak hours to serve the county outside of New Albany. The townships have their own full-time fire departments with the exception of Franklin, which has a volunteer group and a contract with Lanesville for service.
Proponents of a unified district believe it would eventually save taxpayer money while providing better service throughout the county. Opponents have questioned the need for combining departments and have criticized the immediate property tax increases that were detailed in a preliminary financial study released in December.
That study showed tax hikes would taper off for most townships after the first few years of the district.
Kamer has chaired a committee of county elected leaders and emergency response officials to examine the fire district proposal. A separate subcommittee, whose members include Commissioner John Schellenberger, has also been meeting and focusing on EMS in the county.
Kamer said he will present some of the findings and input from his committee during Tuesday’s meeting, as he added the body isn’t ready to make a full recommendation.
“My personal opinion is that the data doesn’t indicate that we need to have a unified fire district or a consolidated EMS district with fire,” Kamer said Friday. “The service levels with New Chapel have been within the contractual bounds that the county has requested.”
Other officials disagree and believe that the county needs to end its privatization of EMS and combine the service with fire response.
Schellenberger said Friday he’s attended most of the committee meetings led by Kamer, but that he’s not sure what his presentation will include next week. The EMS subcommittee has met several times of late, examining call run data and other information in weighing options for the county, he continued.
“I know that there’s still interest in one fire district,” Schellenberger said.
And if fire services is combined under one umbrella, it would make sense to include EMS, he added.
“It’s very easy to overlay a countywide EMS on top of the fire district,” Schellenberger said.
He believes leaders should look at the issue from the perspective of all of the county’s residents who would be affected by the changes. For those living in Franklin, a unified district would give them “1,000 percent better fire protection because they’ll have full-time fire protection,” Schellenberger said.
The rest of the county’s residents would eventually see cost-savings as duplicate positions would be reduced and services streamlined, he continued.
In regards to another major topic for the commissioners, Kamer is scheduled to present his plan to alter stormwater fees.
The plan was approved by the Floyd County Stormwater Board last month, and that body includes all of the commissioners.
The primary purpose of the changes would be to lower agriculture drainage fees, while increasing residential fees by $2 annually.
Kamer said he expects the plan to be approved by the commissioners and eventually the Floyd County Council, but wants the public to weigh in on the changes.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pine View Government Center.
