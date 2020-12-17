FLOYD COUNTY — If the initial step toward forming a countywide fire protection district isn’t taken by Dec. 31, it will be at least 2023 before one can be formed.
Whether the Floyd County Commissioners take that step by approving a unified fire department hasn’t been determined, but another public hearing is slated for Tuesday.
It’s a looming decision that could have political and financial ramifications, and most importantly, it could affect public safety. While some have cautioned against pressing ahead with a vote this year, others have said lengthy response times and lack of centralized oversight are threatening the lives of Floyd County residents.
Charlie Moon, a Franklin resident and husband of newly-elected Floyd County Councilwoman Connie Moon, didn’t mince words when telling the commissioners his feelings about EMS and fire response.
“They aren’t doing the jobs they are supposed to be doing,” Moon told the commissioners during a meeting this week, as he urged them to move forward with countywide fire and EMS protection.
Franklin doesn’t have a fire district. Taxpayers in the township pay a $10,000 tab annually for protection provided by Lanesville.
Greenville, Georgetown and Lafayette maintain their own fire departments funded through taxes collected in those townships.
New Albany Township is basically a pass-through tax collector, as it contracts with New Chapel Fire, paying about $1.2 million annually.
The City of New Albany has its own fire department and wouldn’t be affected by a countywide district.
If a Floyd County fire department is formed and it includes EMS, New Chapel could stand to lose almost $1.5 million annually. The private company, co-founded by Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, is paid about $290,000 a year by Floyd County to provide two full-time ambulances and the availability of a third unit during peak hours.
That amount is on top of the $1.2 million New Chapel receives from New Albany Township.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel emphasized Thursday that if fire and EMS service is put under one umbrella, that doesn’t mean that the firefighters in Greenville, Georgetown and Lafayette couldn’t be retained for the department.
But, if the district is formed the way Striegel believes it should be, it would mean the end of privatized EMS and fire service in Floyd County.
“We need to get away from the gaps that private contract service has,” he said.
By the nature of the operation, private providers are businesses and have to make decisions based on finances, Striegel said. In some cases, that might mean not having an ambulance available when it’s needed in Floyd County because the contractor dispatched it to another area.
“We need dedicated service. Our constituents expect it, deserve it, and need it, and we want to make sure we’re providing it,” Striegel said.
Clark County is where New Chapel is based. The Clark County Commissioners decided in October to award all EMS service in the county to New Chapel, agreeing to pay $700,000 for a one-year contract.
But Striegel said most other counties in Southern Indiana as well as across the Ohio River in Kentucky are choosing to operate their own EMS and fire. He said many firefighters are now cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, so in forming an EMS department to coincide with fire service, the county wouldn’t have to hire dozens of new employees to meet the need.
During an initial public hearing on Dec. 8, Noel asked the commissioners some questions about the timeline for the proposal and acknowledged there seemed to be concerns from the townships about how it would affect their service.
There was discussion among the commissioners about whether to include the EMS component into the unified district plan. Striegel said Thursday it’s the biggest part because the majority of emergency response entails EMS.
He referenced a study commissioned by the county and released in January that found multiple issues with New Chapel’s contract. Fitch and Associates recommended either implementing more control over its dealings with New Chapel or starting its own EMS service.
That’s where the financial aspect of the unified district comes into play.
An analysis by Reedy Financial Group shows some initial increases in taxes, especially in Franklin since it doesn’t have a fire district, if services are combined under one umbrella.
Those increases, however, weren’t viewed as major obstacles by some, and they were projected to taper off in future years. Some townships were even projected to see decreases in taxes for fire protection by the second year of the operation.
The highest initial hike, based on the department launching in 2022, would be $57 a year for a property in Franklin valued at $100,000. Georgetown Township would see the lowest increase initially at $15 based on the same valuation, and the same property would see a decrease of $2 in taxes by 2023.
Additionally, the $1.8 million in estimated costs in the analysis for EMS doesn’t take into account the revenue the county would see from starting its own operation. Fitch and Associates estimated the county would garner up to $1.4 million annually in EMS billing. The county would also not be paying $290,000 annually to New Chapel.
But the deadline for forming one department this year is nearing.
State statute requires the commissioners to approve the district then appoint a board to decide how that operation will work. If the county doesn’t OK the measure by Dec. 31, it can’t vote on the proposal until December 2021.
If the commissioners were to approve the district, it could go into operation by mid-2022. The delay is partly due to the time it will take for taxes to be collected for the district.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said Thursday he’s not sure how it will ultimately conclude. He said residents in Franklin like Moon are concerned because they don’t have a fire district.
But he added it will take cooperation.
“The fire districts are going to have to be on-board for this thing to work,” Schellenberger said.
And if it doesn’t happen this year, a timeline must be set, a committee formed to further explore the matter and firm deadlines established so that another 12 months isn’t wasted, he continued.
“Our job is to take all this input in and try to do the best thing we can for Floyd County given the financial constraints and the statutes,” Schellenberger said.
When Greenville’s fire district was formed last year, many people said it was a good time to begin the process for forming a countywide department, he continued.
Moon said he’s been fighting over the issue for four years because of the potential public safety dangers Franklin residents face. He said response times are troubling and that Noel, who is the chair of the Clark County Republican Party, shouldn’t be influencing decisions about Floyd County residents.
He also said an increase of $57 annually for reliable fire and EMS service isn’t a tax, but rather an insurance policy.
“You guys represent your districts, and you also represent Floyd County. You guys need to step up, and you need to make the right decision,” Moon said to the commissioners Tuesday.
“This should not be a political game.”
The next public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pine View Government Center.
