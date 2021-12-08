FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners voted on a new redistricting map for the Floyd County Council at Tuesday night’s meeting to rebalance the four districts with the new population data from the 2020 census.
Nine New Albany precincts and Franklin Township changed districts with the commissioners’ vote.
Commissioner attorney Rick Fox said that in their goal of rebalancing population in the districts they were trying to clean up the district borders, making them continuous and reasonable, as opposed to having various strings of precincts making up districts.
One of the statutory criteria for redistricting calls for the equalizing of populations between districts as best possible.
When looking at populations, Fox said that they were not only looking at current numbers but also considering trends. For example, Fox said that New Albany’s population has been decreasing but the county’s has been increasing in the Georgetown area.
The redistricting puts District One, which includes New Albany, at a population of 21,095 while District Four, including Georgetown, is at 18,733. Fox said that this was done intentionally to account for those trends of growth and loss.
“I think it’s going to be something that is going to be very viable in terms of the future with regards to our populations and population trends and keeps us within statutory framework,” Fox said.
Fox said that he and the commissioners believe these changes will still work 10 years from now when the new census data is released.
Council member Connie Moon and Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey both took issue with the way the population was divided.
“The Republican County Commissioners approved a new county council map which codifies new districts with greater population imbalances than if the Commissioners had made no changes at all and left the current districts in place,” Dickey said in a news release.
Moon said that she does not think that growth in Georgetown can be anticipated, so while the county is awaiting that growth for the districts to be more equal in population, she said that in 10 years District Four still might not be any closer than now.
Moon was also confused about why Franklin Township will now be a part of District One with New Albany. With Franklin being very rural and New Albany urban, she said that the issues each face are vastly different. Moon represents the county at-large but is a resident of Franklin.
“I would think that you would want your districts within your county to be demographically similar, so that when your councilperson goes to bat for their district they aren’t on two separate ends of the spectrum when it comes to issues,” she said.
Council member Tony Toran, a Democrat, would represent this district next year while the township is now represented by Republican Denise Konkle.
While Moon said she thinks Toran will do a fine job learning about the specific issues in Franklin, she thinks that it is unfair to the person holding that district seat to fight for both ends of an issue.
“He’s not an at-large position… District One right now is urban so he’s gonna have to understand, and I think he will because I truly believe his heart is in the right place,” she said, but also noting that focuses in the different areas are not centralized.
Dickey also expressed concern in his news release about the commissioners not keeping like areas together.
“It places a higher value on those living in the County and works to nullify the voice of those who live in the city. It makes it harder for representatives to reflect the interests of their districts and, adding insult to injury, it was done with absolutely no transparency in a single Commissioner meeting,” the release read.
Fox said that dividing based on demographic is not a statutory criterion, so they did not consider it when making these changes.
“No, we didn’t go out and try to look at other criteria that wasn’t within the statute, because I think if you get outside of contemplating the statute then you start making funny-looking divisions,” Fox said.
Moon also said that she wished the commissioners had communicated with the council before. Moon said they were not privy to any of the information before Tuesday for the most part.
“I understand that this is the commissioners’ duty to do in their positions, but I would think they would take time to listen to the council, which is directly affected and also lives in their county and knows the demographics and knows the population differences,” she said.
