FLOYD COUNTY — A firm may be hired to explore what a fire district for Floyd County would look like as the committee responsible for making recommendations on the issue continues its work.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer, who is the head of the committee, said pursuing the assessment will depend on costs. He added having outside consultation could help paint a clearer picture of how combining township fire districts into one service would work, but not if it costs $100,000.
Overall, Kamer said the committee — which includes Floyd County Council members, firefighters and fire district representatives — has provided valuable insight over the past two months.
“Progress is going, I think, a lot better than expected,” Kamer said Friday. “We’re getting good collaborations from each of the districts and the fire boards.”
The commissioners held off on voting to establish a district in December in favor of forming a committee to research and provide recommendations on combining service. Along with tax implications, questions have been raised about command structure, debt held by township districts, and the basic inquiry as to whether a unified district is actually needed.
What about EMS?
Another point of discussion is EMS service, which is provided in the county by New Chapel EMS. Some officials, including Commissioner John Schellenberger and Councilman Brad Striegel, have suggested the county should explore ending privatization and forming a county EMS.
Striegel said such a service could work along with firefighters in a unified district, using fire stations to house ambulances and paramedics.
New Chapel’s fire division covers New Albany Township. A mock breakdown of both a combined EMS and fire service discussed during Wednesday’s committee meeting showed New Chapel continuing to service New Albany Township.
The reasons for that were twofold, Kamer said.
Under a unified service, the districts would likely have to combine their debts into one pot. Kamer said New Albany Township has a considerable amount of debt, and including the area in the district could have a substantial effect on taxes to foot the operation.
Additionally, the response times in New Albany Township are some of the best in the county, and residents there seem pleased with the services, Kamer continued. But that’s an initial assumption that could be confirmed or struck down through an assessment, he said.
“At this point it doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to include New Albany Township, but we’ll have that professional services firm give us feedback,” Kamer said.
Training discussed
Training was a big part of the committee’s discussion as fire professionals considered ways to collaborate and improve.
There were also calls to have more public input. The public hearings held in December were well-attended, and committee members said it’s important to know what taxpayers want in terms of fire protection and EMS coverage.
“Put a price together, throw it to the public and say ‘This is what it is, do you want to do this or not?’,” said Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, who is a member of the committee.
Members were asked to list pros and cons of unifying services.
Some of the positives mentioned were standardized training, reliable staffing and a singular command structure.
Tax increases were on most people’s lists in terms of negatives. Franklin Township — which contracts with Lanesville for the bulk of its fire protection — would see the largest increases due to the lack of having a fire district.
Councilwoman Connie Moon, who resides in Franklin, said those tax increases could be balanced out by better protection.
“If our taxes go up X number of dollars per homestead, there’s also a justification because the homeowner insurance could very well decrease that much, if not more, depending on how it plays out,” she said.
It could take two to three more months for an assessment to be prepared and other matters to be addressed by the committee.
Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said he’s watched some of the meetings and he’s pleased with the progress.
“I think it’s moving along well as intended, and I think they’ll come back with some good information that we can make good decisions with,” Carruthers said.
Kamer is providing updates and other information on the committee on his website, timkamer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.