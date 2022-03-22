JEFFERSONVILLE — As he prepares to open his new restaurant, owner Joe Phillips hopes the space “gets people back together and reminds people to have fun again.”
This concept is the inspiration for Common Haus Hall, a German restaurant at 134 Spring St. in downtown Jeffersonville. The restaurant is having a soft opening now for its invited guests but plans to be officially open by the end or March or beginning of April.
The restaurant features German “comfort food,” as well as a large selection of German-style beers.
Phillips, who also owns Pints & Union in downtown New Albany, said he was inspired from his time living in Germantown in Louisville, where he visited the German-American Club. He has also visited German restaurants around the Midwest.
“I always thought it was funny that Germantown didn’t have a German restaurant,” he said. “Louisville had a few, but really any beer hall or traditional biergarten, so it was an idea from a long time ago.”
He opened Pints & Union three and a half years ago, and when his landlord bought the building on Spring Street in Jeffersonville, the restaurant started to take shape.
“It was the idea of after COVID having a common space,” Phillips said. “I knew the layout of this building, and to me, the layout specifically of all three floors really works for this type of a concept.”
Jonathan Exum, executive chef for Common Haus, said he is a “military brat” who often ate German food while growing up around Fort Knox, and his father was stationed in Germany for a while as a military police officer. He also has an aunt from a town in Bavaria.
“It’s just a great cuisine,” he said. “It’s more varied than people think. Saying German food is a lot like saying American food — it’s not very precise.”
The food menu at Common Haus includes various styles of pork schnitzel sandwiches and German-style sausages such as bratwurst can be topped with sauerkraut, beer mustard and other house-made toppings.
The restaurant also offers a variety of snacks and share plates, including large pretzels. It also includes vegetarian or vegan options, including a vegan bratwurst, and it will soon begin offering a vegan schnitzel.
“We’re calling ourselves Bavarian-inspired — we’re not claiming to be a traditional German restaurant,” Exum said. “I am not German. I’ve never even been there. It’s one of my goals to go very soon…but it’s Bavarian-inspired, (we’re) taking those ingredients that inspire that palate, that flavor.”
Roger Baylor, beer director for Common Haus, said the beer menu features classic Bavarian lagers such as Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, but he notes there are also more German beer styles than people think.
Although many of the beers are imports, some beers come from local or regional breweries, including Monnik Beer Company, Falls City Beer and Against the Grain Brewery. Common Haus is also planning to collaborate with local breweries for German-style beers.
“It won’t be all from overseas — it’s the German-style family tree,” Baylor said.
Baylor said Germany has a reputation for “old-world excellence when it comes to brewing styles, and we want to try to approximate that.”
“It’s been a while before anyone tried to put together — that I’ve seen at least — an entirely German-style list (in this area),” he said.
The first floor is a traditional restaurant, which Phillips describes as “kind of like Grandma’s kitchen.”
“Those style of Bavarian and German restaurants always spoke to me,” Phillips said.
The second floor is modeled after a beer hall. It is a large space with many windows, and it features a long table that serves as a “common table” “to get everyone together after we’ve been separated for so long,” he said.
The third floor will be used as a private room available for reservations, and it includes a deck with a view of the waterfront and Louisville skyline. The deck will feature three levels — they are still under construction, but Phillips is hoping the patios will be open in time for Thunder Over Louisville.
“We have one of the best views in all of Louisville and Indiana,” he said.
Phillips said he is taking his time in opening Common Haus, and they are opening in stages to be able to staff the restaurant properly.
“We are taking our time a little bit in testing staff and equipment and the menu — we’re doing it invite only for several days to get feedback from some of our industry and chef peers and friends and family to see what we need to work on and wrapping some things up in the building that are under construction,” he said.
