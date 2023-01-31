Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) has installed a mini-pantry on its campus at 201 East 15th St. in Jeffersonville.

“Community Action of Southern Indiana is glad to join the mini-pantry movement as we work together to address food insecurity in our community,” says Phil Ellis, CASI’s Executive Director.

“Of those experiencing food insecurity, 29% do not qualify for federal nutrition programs. Consequently, mini-pantries are a great way to make non-perishable food and personal care items available to those who need them.”

Mini-pantries operate on the simple, organic model of “leave what you can, take what you need.” Mini-pantries connect people’s need for food with other people’s need to give.

CASI’s mini-pantry is stocked with canned vegetables and proteins, other non-perishable food items, personal care items, paper goods, and kid-friendly items like crayons and school supplies.

Donations of items may be made at the CASI office. Monetary donations to support the mini-pantry or any of CASI’s other programs may be made at casi1.org or mailed to Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 East 15th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

