JEFFERSONVILLE — Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) is seeking to start a new initiative as it pursues plans to build a few affordable housing units in Jeffersonville.
On Monday, the Jeffersonville City Council will consider a request from the organization to change the zoning at the 1500 block of Plank Road from a single-family residential small lot to a multi-family medium-scale categorization. The Jeffersonville Plan Commission issued a favorable recommendation for the proposal.
Greg Miller, weatherization manager at CASI, filed the petition with the Jeffersonville Plan Commission for the rezoning. He said the organization is aiming to build two to three single-story duplexes on the lot.
CASI offers a wide variety of services, including housing vouchers, energy-saving home improvements, a Head Start preschool program, educational programs and health initiatives.
CASI does not currently own the lot, but it is seeking to purchase it on the condition that it is rezoned as multi-family residential.
The buildings on the Plank Road lot would house six units that would be available to rent. Miller said the plans have not been finalized regarding rental rates and other details.
“They would be market rate, but we would be accepting housing vouchers,” he said. “We also have a housing choice voucher program here at CASI, and I know it’s always a struggle for them to find landlords who can work with the program and finding houses either with the vouchers are [that] are affordable. So we saw a need for that in the community.”
The units would be energy-efficient, which will help in reducing utility costs, Miller said. He notes that he has a background as an architect and engineer, and he runs CASI’s weatherization program, which helps make existing houses more energy efficient for low-income residents.
“We’re trying to make these as energy efficient as possible as part of it being affordable,” he said.
CASI has never ventured into housing construction, but this was outlined in the organization’s long-term plans.
“Traditionally our housing program from a construction standpoint has been limited to the weatherization,” Miller said. “In weatherization, we’re always dealing with existing houses and going in and doing those energy-efficient renovations, but it’s never new housing.”
Although CASI is only planning a few units for the Plank Road property, the organization will consider other construction projects if their current plans move forward.
“If all goes well, we will be looking at other locations as well and other lots to build as well,” Miller said. “This will be kind of kickoff to doing this type of work.”
Chad Reischl, planning and zoning director for the City of Jeffersonville, said the plan commission issued a favorable recommendation but called for limits on the size of the buildings.
“So I think that the planning commission felt like that was a favorable option for that site,” he said. “We are asking the council to put some restrictions on that to make sure that whatever gets built there is one-story because it is surrounded by some smaller-scale, single-family residences.”
The Jeffersonville City Council will also consider a rezoning request on the 3300 block of Middle Road to allow for the building of a 55-lot subdivision. Millenium Builders is seeking to build the subdivision on a 15-acre site, which will require rezoning from a single-family residential large lot to single family-residential medium lot.
“They have done a number of projects here in town, so they are looking to build a number of single-family homes,” Reischl said. “They will have a connection to Middle Road and connections to Presidential Place. It will fill in a nice, long-vacant site in the community.”
Another request on the agenda is for the rezoning of the 3500 block on Holman’s Lane from single-family residential to multi-family medium scale, which received an unfavorable recommendation from the Jeffersonville Plan Commission. Reischl said it is “up in the air” whether the developer, Thieneman Group, will proceed with the request at next week’s meeting.
The request calls for three-story, multi-family apartment buildings with 84 units.
“There are other apartments or multi-family type residences within a half mile of this property, but in the immediate surroundings, you are really surrounded by these small, one-story, single-family homes,” Reischl said. “We felt it would be kind of out-of-place scale-wise and certainly impact the character of the area and maybe impact property values by removing privacy.”
