JEFFERSONVILLE — Community Action of Southern Indiana, in partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will offer free income tax assistance to low-income individuals. Certified volunteers will be available to help prepare both Federal and State tax returns for low-income individuals at no cost.
Individuals who have received their health insurance using the Affordable Care Act marketplace must fill out a tax return regardless of income. Volunteers will be available to help individuals with Market Place insurance file the required tax return.
Certified volunteers will also be able to help individuals who have received a letter from the IRS about their tax return. The volunteers will be available to help clients understand why they have received the IRS notice. The volunteers will also be able to help with amended tax returns, if required. Of course, it is important to respond to any IRS letter.
Volunteers will be available at the following locations:
Community Action of Southern Indiana — 201 East 15th St., Jeffersonville
St John United Presbyterian Church — 1307 E Elm St., New Albany
Palmyra United Methodist Church — 14170 Greene St NE Palmyra
To make an appointment, call and leave a message at 812-590-4064.
What to bring:
• Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
• W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
• Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
• 1098 for education credit plus detailed financial statement from the school.
• Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit.
• Child care information including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
• Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
• Property Tax Paid on residents or rental information..
• Refund Delay for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit until February so the IRS can check to see that each child is only on one tax return.
