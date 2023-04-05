JEFFERSONVILLE — The entire Southern Indiana Community is invited to join Community Action of Southern Indiana, either in person or via Zoom, for its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville.
The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting is “Planting Seeds for Growth.” The keynote speaker will be Indiana House District 71 Representative, Dr. Rita Fleming. The meeting will also include live entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing-in of the 2022–2023 officers of the CASI Board of Directors.
“At our Annual Meeting we show how CASI supports and empowers individuals, families, and communities through its various programs,” says Phil Ellis, CASI’s executive director. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and facilities to better serve the community.”
Dinner will be served, so in-person attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Tunesha Ruccio at truccio@casi1.org by Wednesday, April 19th.
Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency. CASI works to provide life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives. Since 1964 Community Action of Southern Indiana has been providing a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of vulnerable citizens while helping them to achieve economic security.
In compliance with state and federal laws, Community Action of Southern Indiana will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, veteran’s status, sexual orientation, marital status or disability or other legally protected status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.