Community Action of Southern Indiana offers free tax assistance at tax time and is looking for volunteers to join the team.
If you would like to make a meaningful impact in the community, be trained to help low-income working families and individuals get back the money they are owed at tax time. Join Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
VITA is an IRS program offering low-income individuals free income tax preparation for simple tax returns. Volunteers are not required to have prior tax experience, but do need good computer skills, and like working with clients. All volunteers have to pass an IRS certification test. Training material is on the IRS website. Classroom training is offered by Community Action of Southern Indiana.
As a certified VITA volunteer, you are not liable for the return if certified and follow all the rules for a VITA site. CPA can qualify for CPE credits volunteering at a VITA site.
For more information, go to the IRS website and search Volunteer Corner.
Volunteers work at the tax sites starting late January to April. VITA sites are located in Jeffersonville, New Albany and Palmyra.
For more information on volunteering, contact Community Action of Southern Indiana, www.CASIFreeTaxHelp@gmail.com or call Patricia Harper, 812-288-6451 Ext. 2117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.