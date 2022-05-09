CLARKSVILLE — A community-based recovery center serving Southern Indiana and Louisville will admit its first client this week after Monday’s grand opening.
Avenues Recovery Center is a national company that provides rehabilitation and drug and alcohol detox. The newest facility opened at 4601 Medical Plaza Way in Clarksville and is the 10th location opened in six years.
The company celebrated the opening of the facility with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, allowing people to view the inside of the facility and hear from Avenues’ leaders.
The center has enough beds for 91 clients at a time, though company CEO Hudi Alter said they are working at half-capacity for the first year it is open.
In this time, the team will ensure that outcomes, schedules and curriculums are working effectively.
“It’s not just about putting patients in beds, it’s really about making sure that your product is as excellent as you can make it, so that’s very important to us,” Alter said.
Executive director for the Clarksville center, Rafi Weinschneider, said that they were already having to refer clients to other treatment centers while they were still in the process of opening.
“We were [already starting] to see some traffic. The need is definitely here, because with the very minimum that we’ve done already people are already reaching out to us,” Weinschneider said.
Alter said that after they opened a center in Fort Wayne last August they began to see a growing waitlist that was inching closer to Southern Indiana, making them realize a facility was needed in the region.
For individuals that need treatment for substance abuse disorder, Alter said they typically attend a facility within a 50-mile radius.
Alter said that Clarksville was a good location for the facility because it is an expansion of middle Indiana and the Louisville area.
“We’re very confident that we’ll be able to serve the communities that we hope to serve,” he said.
Both Alter and Weinschneider spoke to the view that there were no facilities that could treat patients within local communities.
“We feel that this is an area that it was somewhat ignored by some larger chains. Some of the large chains, their model is to fly people out to their nice place in California, Florida which is very nice, but in terms of healing and long-term community for clients, we don't believe in that model,” Weinschneider said.
“We believe it is best for them to be based in the community,” he said.
By partnering with the community, they can continue their recovery once they finish the program.
Avenues' model is called community-based because it focuses on partnering the clients with the community for long-term care and recovery.
The model includes a large alumni program, sponsors, health care, aftercare and meetings.
To be most inclusive, Avenues accepts all types of insurance to provide the care for the community.
“When you’re an essential part of health care, there’s no being selective,” Alter said, “We take everybody.”
“We look to mix our senses, mix our population, really focus on the community as a whole, the health care community, the families in the community and be able to be that initial step.”
Because community is such a large part of Avenues' program, Weinschneider said that it will look different in each location.
“We have a proper large corporate type of structure. That home office really has its processes down and knows how to run a successful operation, but they really believe deeply that we can be involved locally,” he said.
Alter said that each facility ends up cementing itself differently over the first year.
One way this new facility will differ from other Avenues centers is in the building and the features it includes.
The building used to be Kentuckiana Medical Center, which closed in 2019. The renovated hospital amounts to 80,000 square feet and 10 acres. The space is used for the client rooms, administrative offices, a dining hall, recreation rooms and meeting rooms among other amenities.
Each bedroom will house three clients at a time, which the locations administrator Meyer Fingerer said is great for peer support.
“Putting somebody in recovery in isolation is one of the worst things…The more they say the better,” Fingerer said.
The rooms are adorned with nightstands, alarm clocks, decorations and signs with positive affirmations and words of encouragement.
The treatment plan is 35 days, but Weinschneider said that it is individualized for each client. Fingerer also noted that they would rather have a client there for a longer period of time than shorter to maximize effectiveness of the program.
