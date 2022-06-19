NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library recognized Juneteenth this weekend with an event filled with celebration, music, food and local Black history.
The event took place Saturday at the main branch in downtown New Albany. This is the second year the library has celebrated Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Sandra Fortner, assistant director at the Floyd County Library, said people are becoming more aware of Juneteenth, and she notes that it has only recently become a federal holiday.
“We’re just trying to have an opportunity to celebrate the emancipation and just bringing awareness to it,” she said. “It’s just another opportunity to celebrate, because that’s what they did when the slaves found out they were free — they celebrated.”
This year, the library expanded the Juneteenth celebration by moving it outside in the parking lot, and the event included a number of food vendors with a focus on Black-owned businesses.
The event also included live music, including a performance by Kuvebo, a West African drum ensemble. Wiley Brown, head coach of Indiana University Southeast men's basketball program, led a basketball exercise for kids.
Each kid received a Juneteenth activity book to explain the holiday in an approachable way, Fortner said.
Barbara Washington, 78, was among the attendees at Saturday’s Juneteenth event. She was born and raised in New Albany, and her father, Robert Mitchell, was the first Black man elected to the city council.
She said it was meaningful to attend the celebration in her hometown.
“It’s a great celebration as far as the Black race of people, and some people don’t know what Juneteenth is,” Washington said. “It’s a wonderful thing that the celebration is being done in New Albany. I was raised in the ‘50s, and they didn’t have all this.”
Clarksville resident Freda Beyah came to the event with her young daughter, Amina. She said she only recently started to learn about Juneteenth.
“When I was younger I may have heard about Juneteenth, but there was no celebrations,” she said. "It was just Kwanzaa and that was it. Only recently did I discover this, and I’m glad the library has this.”
Saturday’s celebration also featured the Juneteenth History Harvest, an event allowing community members to bring in photos showing local Black history to be scanned and digitized for the Indiana Room’s online collection.
Vic Megenity brought in a variety of photos, including photos from the Division Street School, a historic segregated school for Black children in New Albany that closed in 1946. He is the director of the Division Street School museum.
One of the photos he brought was taken at the former Scribner High School, which closed in the early 1950s. It was also a segregated school for Black students, and it was located at the site of the City-County Building in downtown New Albany.
Veronica Palensky, public services librarian at the Floyd County Library, said the Juneteenth History Harvest, said the project is helping the library develop its collection and “making sure the collection is diverse as the community is.”
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, set up a booth at the celebration to inform attendees about local Black history and offer interactive activities.
Tierra Deacon, museum educator at the Carnegie, said the library was “trying to put on a great day for the community and celebrate this day of freedom.”
“It’s really just our time to be able to show our support for our community and get people engaged with not only this history that has recently been put in the spotlight, but also to celebrate freedom with everybody.”
Deacon informed attendees of local Black history exhibits at the Carnegie that portray “stories of freedom.” The museum offers an exhibit on Lucy Higgs Nichols, a Black woman who escaped slavery and became a nurse in the Civil War, and an exhibit on the area’s Underground Railroad history.
Fortner said the library wants “to be inclusive of everyone.”
“We want this to be just a celebration and a day that people can come together and recognize each other and support each other,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.