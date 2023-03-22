FLOYD COUNTY — A group of community members plan to examine diversity issues in New Albany-Floyd County Schools through a new initiative.
The Community Diversity Council was formed earlier this month in Floyd County due to concerns about diversity in NAFCS. One of the focuses is the underrepresentation of minorities among the district's teachers and staff.
The co-chairs include New Albany residents Chris Miles and Ann Carruthers. At a March 13 school board meeting, Miles announced the formation of the council.
The purpose of the Community Diversity Council is to help the administration "navigate their diversity initiatives and shortcomings," he said. The plan is to have an "open call" for community participation on the council in mid-April.
"I've talked to some folks within the community, and it just came to my realization that there needs to be an additional voice, and the community needs to be heard," Miles said.
Miles grew up attending NAFCS, and he is a 1986 graduate of New Albany High School. He has many family connections to the school district — his father, Jerry Miles, was the first African American school board member elected to NAFCS, and his mother, Alice Miles, served as the administrative school nurse for NAFCS for 26 years.
He serves as a global diversity and inclusion strategist for the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network, a nonprofit that works with the United Nations to support its sustainable development goals.
He is also the founder and owner of a company called Starting Grid, which focuses on opportunities for minorities in motorsports. He has worked in the motorsport business for almost 30 years.
Carruthers is the executive director of Clark/Floyd County Systems of Care & Prevent Child Abuse, and she is involved in numerous boards in the community. She previously worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services as a child abuse investigator, a role that frequently involved working with NAFCS.
In February, NAFCS gave Carruthers the Kathryn Hickerson Award at the district's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to honor her work in promoting diversity and community awareness. This prompted Carruthers and Miles to come together to discuss ways to make a difference in the community.
"I know that the district has had challenges in empowering African American populations for certain positions, so I would like this group to be kind of a positive liaison in trying to promote true collaboration with a diverse platform of people," Carruthers said.
Miles said the council will first "identify some of the roots of the issues people are concerned with," and it will serve as a review board that will look into the district's policies, multicultural plan and diversity initiatives.
"What are the practices and procedures that have taken place over the last year, the last three years, the last five, and then even further, [we're] just seeing what policies and procedures possibly, most likely need to be revamped, be abolished [or] be amended," he said.
The council will provide recommendations based on this review, he said.
"We will certainly function as an empowerment committee for the existing director of diversity to support those goals and initiatives, and we certainly want to be an impactful group that can assist the incoming superintendent."
He worries that NAFCS students do not have enough minority teachers, staff and administrators whom they can look up to.
"Each building, each facility should have more than one or two persons of color in the building," Miles said. "Number one, it provides a camaraderie among those faculty and staff members that they don't have to be the only one...and then it allows the students — Black, White and Brown — to intermingle with these people, to be able to see, here are some folks that you could talk to, relate to."
He said even if the administrators are not seeing applications from people of color, he would like to see expanded minority outreach efforts, including reaching out to historically Black colleges and universities, as well as organizations such as the National Alliance of Black School Educators.
"There are ways to find qualified, talented people," he said. You have to do some work. For example, we have two HCBUs across the river in Simmons College and Kentucky State, and I guarantee you, there are some young individuals coming out with education degrees."
The superintendent search is also one of Mile's concerns. A job search is ongoing to find a permanent superintendent for NAFCS. Bill Briscoe, a former assistant superintendent, has been serving as interim superintendent since July.
Miles noted the school board's decision in February to amend the job description so that a minimum of one year of superintendent experience is required instead of preferred for candidates. He feels that the updated requirements will shrink the pool of qualified candidates.
He said the job description would prevent people with many years of experience in assistant superintendent positions from being eligible, including longtime administrators in NAFCS. He notes that Briscoe is serving in the leadership role despite not having served before as superintendent.
His concern includes the underrepresentation of racial minorities in school leadership positions.
"OK, so now that you've taken out your internal people by restricting one year of experience, now what have you done in the capacity of restricting any minorities that would be in there," Miles said. "If you look nationally, there's a significant issue with persons of color being in powerplay positions within education."
Rob Willman, principal of Floyd Central High School, is among the community members who have expressed interest in participating in the council. He said he is "open to more ways of attracting racial minorities to our staff," and he would like to see the council develop strategies for accomplishing that goal.
"It's not a secret that we could do better or at least we would like to do better when hiring minorities, especially racial minorities," he said.
The goal of the Community Diversity Council is to ask "the tough questions" and to open "the lines of communication," Miles said.
"It's just being able to understand where each side is coming from and what some of the needs and concerns are," he said. "It's just an evaluation process of learning and knowing where these folks are."
Carruthers wants the focus to remain positive as the council begins conversations among community members in Floyd County.
"This is a small community, and in the process of trying to build awesome outcomes and making progress, we've just got to have a positive narrative," she said. "And we've got to be able to respect what people may think is happening and be able to educate them through that positive narrative."
Since announcing the council, community members have told Miles about the need for such an initiative, he said.
"I've been shocked honestly at the response and those who are coming out of the woodwork to say, 'thank you, it's about time,'" Miles said. "That concerns me greatly — why is it about time? You now have to bring the question into play — what's going on that someone is not paying attention to some of the citizens."
He said that the community response has shown that "somewhere something is failing, and we need to have a remedy."
Miles said the Community Diversity Council will be comprised of educators, business leaders and others who "have a vested interest to make sure that our community, our school corporation can be the best it can be."
Carruthers said there needs to be a wide range of people at the table for the Community Diversity Council ranging from parents to school board members.
"How do we kind of get the same messaging and [show] that we're a group of people who simply want the best for the 12,000-plus kids," she said.
