SOUTHERN INDIANA — Miles of streets across the region are set to receive upgrades in the coming months.
A state-level project referred to as Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative is pumping millions of dollars into Hoosier roadways. A total of 214 cities, towns and counties throughout Indiana will receive a combined $126.5 million in funding from the state.
With the program involving matching funds from local governments, many communities will see their budgets increase — essentially doubling in some instances — for certain road projects. Five area communities are included in this year's grant awardees.
Out of the two area county governments, Floyd County was awarded the most money from the state. It will get $931,478.64 in matching funds.
According to Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers, several roads will benefit from the money. Among them are Atkins Road, Chapel Lane, St. Mary's Road, Luther Road, Voyles Road, Kepley Road and Pekin Road.
“It’s really a tremendous experience to get the grants," Carruthers said. "It really helps this community. We can take $1 and make $2 out of it. It’s really simple. The proceeds that the county is putting in will make this roughly $2 million. You’re seeing those funds coming back into the community. It means a lot."
Local funding will go towards Arrowhead Drive, Tomahawk Lane, Daily Road, Bugaboo Lane and Walts Road. Other areas will get some spot paving, Carruthers added.
Moving forward into 2021 and 2022, he said the county can shift its attention to other areas.
"That will cover a lot of our thoroughfare roads," he said. "With last year's paving and this year's paving, we’ll get a vast majority of the bigger roads. After that, we can shift our attention to the subdivisions and local access roads."
Clark County is getting less money, though it is still a sizeable amount at $74,215.50. County engineer Brian Dixon said Clark County has participated in the program since its inception.
Usually, he and his team use the funding to focus on bridge projects. The reason for the smaller total this year is that much of the work will be paving.
Specifically, the county will use the funds for IN-111, which follows portions of Grant Line Road, and Dow Knob Road, which runs through the hilly portions of the county.
"They’re in decent shape, so we’re trying to preserve that," Dixon said. "111 has a lot of volume on it, so we’re trying to keep it smooth. This helps us prolong the life of the roads. It helps us stretch our budget a little more."
Within Clark County, two individual municipalities will also be on the receiving end of funding. Clarksville is taking in $614,868.28.
Public Works Director Brad Cummings said that a total of 20 streets will be paved. Big ones that stand out to him are Little League Boulevard and Kopp Lane, which has portions under Clarksville's jurisdiction and that of Clark County.
Clarksville's length starts around Applegate Lane and goes to Eastern Boulevard.
“It basically doubles the size of our budget," Cummings said. "If we had a $615,000 budget, we’re basically looking at $1.3 million worth of improvements. This is our fourth grant that we've received. In total, we’re just over $2 million from the state since 2017."
A portion of that work will involve curbs and gutters, taking up the first part of construction. After that will come milling and paving.
In neighboring Jeffersonville, a whopping $1 million was awarded from the state. Mayor Mike Moore said that the money will help fund the city's recently-announced Paving Our Neighborhoods initiative.
The push was made public at this year's State of the City address. There, he pledged a total of $2 million for local road improvements, with the city having recently done work on major thoroughfares like 10th Street and Spring Street.
"Jeff is growing," Moore said. "In the last several years, the miles of streets and roads in our city has grown nearly 60%. We now have nearly 350 miles of streets and roads. Many of those are traveled each day by residents in their own neighborhood. It's time we spend dollars there."
Also getting $1 million from the state is New Albany. Mayor Jeff Gahan said that the city is currently focused entirely on the coronavirus pandemic, but that officials look forward to moving ahead when the time comes.
“We continue to encourage employees and contractors to wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear DIY masks and other Personal Protection Equipment when it is available, but we are very happy to learn we are the recipient of Community Crossings Grant for $1 million," Gahan said in a statement. "This important grant allows us to extend our road repair efforts and to be fully prepared once construction resumes. Roads are selected by need from our Paving and Road Status Inventory that ranks each road in New Albany by condition. This street ranking and selection list is required for the Community Crossings Grant.”
