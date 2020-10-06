NEW ALBANY – The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana announced that it has received a $240,000 grant as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative.
The Community Foundation will use the grant funds to support the implementation and coordination of the United Community platform in Clark and Floyd counties. United Community is a single point-of-entry system whereby individuals are channeled to appropriate services based on their unique needs across the health, education and social service sectors, enabling seamless referrals between agencies to meet people’s unique needs.
“We’re incredibly thankful to Lilly Endowment Inc. for helping bring United Community to Clark and Floyd counties. Too often people in our community must bounce from one place to the next to meet their needs for food, housing, health and more," said Linda Speed, president and CEO for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
"United Community will help area service providers better meet the needs of individuals and families in Southern Indiana by simplifying the referral process and removing barriers to access those services.”
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grants. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
United Community is available to Clark and Floyd county nonprofits thanks to a partnership between Metro United Way and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. The digital platform has been enabled in Jefferson County, Ky., and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana, and enables seamless referrals between agencies to meet a variety of essential needs.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, call 812-948-4662 or go to www.cfsouthernindiana.com.
