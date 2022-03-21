NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) is pleased to announce a new year-round grant program aimed at strengthening the internal and operational capacities of nonprofit organizations that serve Clark and Floyd County residents.
After asking local nonprofit leaders about the greatest needs their organizations face, many reported that finding funding opportunities to improve organizational capacity and effectiveness was one of their most difficult challenges. To address those unmet needs, CFSI’s Board of Directors has designated a portion of the Community Impact Fund to create a Capacity Building Grant program.
The Capacity Building Grant program, which will be available year-round, is dedicated to supporting local nonprofits’ efforts to provide the essential services that they are uniquely positioned to offer in our community. Not only is the program designed to boost the operational effectiveness of Southern Indiana organizations, but it also furthers the success of the nonprofit’s overall mission.
“Capacity Building Grants focus not on the outward-facing, mission-based work that is typical of a nonprofit, but rather the inner workings of the organization. It recognizes the need for effective management and provides funding to support systems and operations,” said Linda Speed, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. “After learning about the challenge to obtain funding for these types of efforts, we’re grateful that our Board of Directors took it upon themselves to support our area’s nonprofit leaders with this grant program. The goal is for these awards to strengthen the efficiency and sustainability of these organizations in Clark and Floyd Counties.”
Beginning April 1 and lasting until Noon on June 30, local nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a Capacity Building Grant on CFSI’s website. Eligible projects should strengthen an organization’s infrastructure, management, and governance — such as assessment and evaluation of programs and systems, strategic planning, technology upgrades, and more. Grant requests may be for any amount over $5,000 and up to $25,000 each quarter.
Organizations that are a 501©(3) public charity in good standing with the IRS, serve residents of Clark and Floyd County in Indiana, and have a request that will strengthen their organization’s internal capacity are invited to apply for the program. Selected applicants will be notified of their selection on in August 2022.
“The goal of the Capacity Building Grant program is to allow an organization to really highlight the vision and strategic planning efforts that are in place to grow and sustain operations,” Speed said. “We’re not looking at this being a one-time effort to improve short-term effectiveness. Instead, we envision these grants to provide a continuous improvement strategy toward the creation of a sustainable and effective organization that will remain part of our communities for generations to come.”
For more information on the Capacity Building Grant program, including types of eligible projects and other award specifics, go to our website at www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
