CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown has been approved for a Pathways of Progress grant of $150,000 from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
The grant will be used on Greenway Park to update the existing playground to be more inclusive to children with disabilities. The name of the project is “Greenway Glow Up.”
The cost of the park is $366,360 with the Pathways to Progress grant covering almost half and Bluegrass Recreation Sales and Installation is providing $66,360 for the project. Construction for the project is projected to start in March and will be completed in spring 2023.
“More than anything, we want people to see Charlestown as a place where everyone feels welcome,” said Mayor Treva Hodges. “This is why we sought community feedback when we developed our park’s Master Plan last year.”
The park will feature a safe rubber flooring, plastic protective edging, inclusive spinner, a ramp with safety rails and much more. The city will also add lighting and fencing around the playground to make it safer for the children.
The city sat with a focus group that included the parents of children with disabilities. One of the members was Andrea Frazier who has a 12-year-old daughter named Morgan with a disability.
“This was a very emotional moment for me,” Andrea Frazier said. “This has been a long time coming. It's something I've wanted for many years now. I think it means removing barriers as well.”
Andrea Frazier went on to say that mulch was even a barrier that she and her daughter had struggled with in her wheelchair.
“We all probably have a childhood memory of playing on a playground or being with our friends, but sometimes that's not a reality for all kids,” Andrea Frazier said. “I haven’t always had a space to take Morgan. When she was younger, I had to improvise.”
Charlestown has a higher disability level than many of the communities surrounding the area, according to Hodges. With this park, it will be opening the area up to residents or are visitors who have children that live with disabilities.
The current playground equipment was installed in 2002 and the playground has not had an upgrade of this proportion since.
“There's lots of areas that we don't think about if we aren't faced with those challenges,” Andrea Frazier said. “And of course, with Morgan having physical needs, I've faced many of those physical challenges. So this, to me, is super exciting.”
