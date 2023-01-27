Crystal Gunther of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has been selected as a member of the 2023 class of the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.
Launched by Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in 2021, the Mutz Institute provides a leadership training experience to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.
Gunther successfully completed a competitive application process to gain one of 23 spots in this year’s class.
In her 11 years with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, Gunther has helped facilitate millions of grant dollars to local organizations in need. As the Vice President of Community Philanthropy, Gunther works directly with local education and nonprofit organizations to raise funding through grants and scholarships.
“We are living through one of the most taxing times in our history, and Indiana must have a new wave of sharp minds prepared to make substantial impact—ranging from education to economic development,” said Claudia Cummings, President and CEO of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. “This program allows us to honor John Mutz, who was integral in the founding of IPA, while developing a talent pipeline of diverse philanthropic leaders.”
The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, IPA founder, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.
“The Mutz Institute will serve as a pipeline for the transformational philanthropic leaders Indiana needs now and in coming times,” said Jamie Merisotis, CEO of Lumina Foundation, one of the program’s early supporters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.