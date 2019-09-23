NEW ALBANY – The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is asking for community input as they update a community-wide needs assessment. Last published almost five years ago, the 2015 Assessment of Needs and Priorities for Clark and Floyd counties highlights the greatest strengths and highest priorities of our region.
Thanks to a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc., the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is updating the 2015 Needs Assessment. In an effort to make this a comprehensive document with feedback from all of our community's stakeholders, the Foundation is inviting you to join them during an upcoming listening session to share your thoughts about our community, its greatest strengths and highest priorities.
“There is no better place to live, work and play in all of Indiana, than right here in Clark and Floyd counties,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, in a news release. “Our community is truly special, but it is rapidly changing. We’re experiencing record growth with great jobs, we’re building new parks, enhancing our infrastructure, drawing people to our communities to experience our culture and so much more. We believe it is time to take a fresh look at those things that make our community great and what we, as an organization and region, can do to help continue our positive growth and enhance our quality of place.”
In partnership with Indiana University Southeast Applied Research and Education Center, over the next six months, the Community Foundation will be updating the 2015 Needs Assessment to reflect the evolving needs and priorities of our community — but they need your feedback to ensure it is an all-encompassing report that truly reflects the current state of our region. The Community Foundation will use this document to target their grantmaking in strategic areas that create a positive impact on Southern Indiana. And their hope is that other groups will use this information to create change and help our community thrive.
The Community Foundation invites members or our community to join them at one of the upcoming listening sessions. The Indiana University Southeast Applied Research and Education Center will lead the session and collect your input for their research.
September 24
Greenville Volunteer Fire Department
7020 US 150, Floyds Knobs
7 - 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 3
New Albany Floyd County Library Auditorium
180 West Spring St., New Albany
7 - 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 10
Borden High School - Group Presentation Room
301 West Street, Borden
7 - 8:30 pm
Oct. 29
Jeffersonville Township Public Library - North Program Room
211 E. Court, Jeffersonville
6 - 7:30 pm
Nov. 7
Utica Community Center
7 - 8:30 p.m.
106 N. 4th Street, Utica
Nov. 12
Henryville Volunteer Fire Department Station #1
315 S. Ferguson St., Henryville
7 – 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 14
Georgetown Town Hall
9111 IN 64, Georgetown
7 - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 21
New Washington Volunteer Fire Department
23511 IN-62, New Washington
7 - 8:30 p.m.
