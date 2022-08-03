Community Foundation

Community Foundation announces $827,000 in scholarships to class of 2022.

The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana announced that it has awarded 112 scholarships totaling more than $827,000 in support of Southern Indiana students for the graduating Class of 2022. Approximately $307,000 of the total scholarship amount was awarded to four recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. “We are very thankful for the generosity of our fund holders, and Lilly Endowment, Inc. for helping to contribute to set up future generations of students for success throughout Clark and Floyd counties. With increasing educational costs around the globe, these scholarships will provide an invaluable resource to help these students pursue their goals and become our community’s leaders,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. Scholarship applications from students throughout the community are reviewed and scored by International Scholarship & Tuition Services, which has been an industry expert and a trusted educational assistance program management partner for organizations for the last 35 years. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide scholarships for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. “The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will help me tremendously in my educational journey, as it takes the pressure out of paying for college and allows me to remain focused while I’m at school,” said Jackson Mullins, a 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient and 2022 Clarksville High School graduate. “I would encourage others to apply for scholarships through CFSI. The Foundation is a great organization that gives opportunities, and the resources they provide could have a substantial impact on a student’s life in a positive way.” The Community Foundation is committed to assisting students of our community in pursuing and completing higher education degrees. The program’s focus is to grow and create endowment funds to provide renewable scholarships at a level of financial impact for diverse educational needs, as well as continue to provide opportunities and share in students’ success. Lilly Endowment Scholarship Recipients Class of 2022: • Corinne Dilger, Jeffersonville High School (Hanover College) • Jackson Mullins, Clarksville High School (Purdue University) • Leila Sidahmed, Clarksville High School (Indiana University, Bloomington) • Giavanna Yowell, New Albany High School (Butler University) Community Foundation of Southern Indiana scholarship recipients from the Class of 2022: • Roland H. Money Scholarship Recipients: Connor Holmes (Borden), Sterling Mikel (Borden), Makenzie Yarger (Borden) • Clarence R. Hay Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Kendra Grayson (Charlestown) • John and Candy Barksdale Social Work Recipient: Bailee Horn (Clarksville) • James Todd Swearingen Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Meet Patel (Clarksville) • Kelsey Martin Memorial Tennis Tournament Recipient: Isaac Anderton (Floyd Central) • Floyd Central Student Council / PTA Recipients: Saachi Bhatia (Floyd Central), Rachel Bowling (Floyd Central), James Hyde (Floyd Central), Ariel Roberts (Floyd Central) • Raymond Weatherholt Distinguished Student Recipient: Jaydon Cirincione (Floyd Central) • Highlanders’ Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Brandon Fessel (Floyd Central) • Samuel C. Robinson Scholarship Recipient: William Fisher (Floyd Central) • Lawrence E. Moore Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Cole Harritt (Floyd Central) • Pride of Galena Scholarship Recipient: Dylan Hogan (Floyd Central) • Wyatt F. Romines Scholarship Recipient: Codei Khawaja (Floyd Central) • Kelsey Lynn Martin Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Peyton Kochert (Floyd Central) • Robert E. Libs Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Shannon McKay (Floyd Central) • Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Trade School Excellence Scholarship Recipient: Alexia Bernard (Jeffersonville) • Claire Dufton “Freechild” Challenge Recipient: Ashley Massie (Jeffersonville) • Fleshman Memorial Scholarship Fund Recipients: Mackenzie Fountain (Jeffersonville), Elizabeth Shepherd (Jeffersonville) • E. G. Read and Margaret Read Scholarship Recipient: Alexis Evans (Jeffersonville) • Mark Bixler Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Raquel Lopez (Jeffersonville) • Norman Kratz Scholarship Recipients: Abbygail Napper (Jeffersonville), Justus Vaughn-Bowman (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Trade School Excellence Scholarship Recipient: Talya Miller (Jeffersonville) • David & Barbara Pulliam Scholarship Recipient: Jadyn Schweitzer (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – John Woehrle Scholarship Recipients: Abigail Chandley (Jeffersonville), Mackenzie Fountain (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – John & Jeanette Yeager Herbst Recipient: Lauren Monroe (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – Harvey Russ Scholarship Recipient: Constance Saulnerond (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – Ellingsworth Scholarship Recipient: Olivia Needy (Jeffersonville) • Robert W. and Margaret Hays Walker Recipient: Madison Hubbard (Lanesville) • Forrest McCaffry Scholarship Recipient: Tucker Biven (New Albany), Max Henen (New Albany), Kamori Knight (New Albany), Taylor Treat (New Albany), Kyondre Winford (New Albany) • New Albany High School Pooled Field of Study Recipient: Cadence Blanchard (New Albany) • Sheila Bramlett Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Shelby Brown (New Albany) • Lewis A. Endres Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Antwoine Burnside (New Albany) • Mattie Louigmiller Memorial Award Recipient: Jona Carper (New Albany) • Alice Ranck Hettle Scholarship Recipient: Emily Caufield (New Albany) • John and Candy Barksdale Social Work Recipient: Kassidy Fox (New Albany) • Samuel C. Robinson Scholarship Recipient: Emily Gilkes (New Albany) • Rose Marie Mattox-Ketchem Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany) • Coach Alex Thom Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany) • New Albany High School Scholarship Award Recipient: Brooklyn Jones (New Albany) • In Name of Jesus Ministries Scholarship Recipient: Kamori Knight (New Albany) • Linda DeRungs Performing Arts Scholarship Recipient: Michael Mingus (New Albany) • Pearl Morris Nursing Scholarship Fund Recipient: Elliott Quillo (New Albany) • Floyd County Medical Society Scholarship Recipient: Joy Robinson (New Albany) • Bette Bennett Hammond Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Joy Robinson (New Albany), Lilly Scott (New Albany), Teodora Slavova (New Albany) • David and Dorthy McCooe Kiwanis Club of New Albany Scholarship Recipient: Brooklyn Schotter (New Albany) • Marvin Wright Conservation Scholarship Recipient: Heidi Hughes (New Washington) • Robert W. and Margaret Hays Walker Recipient: Tanner Fravel (North Harrison) • The Melvin and Marjorie Garriott Scholarship Recipients: Mollie Byrum (Salem), Zion Dunaway (Salem), Hannah Fleenor (Salem), Ella Heavin (Salem), Matthew Hurst (Salem), Hayden Keltner (Salem), Abigail Ratts (Salem), Macie Tomlinson (Salem), Allison Schmidt (Scottsburg), Brooklyn Stidham (Scottsburg) • Ethan Bennett Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Michael McGuire (Silver Creek) • Evelyn Heiligenberg Scholarship Recipients: Kali Moffett (Silver Creek), Jacqueline Sweat (Silver Creek) • Jean Sekora Hudson Educational Scholarship Recipient: Gracye Judy (Springs Valley) • E. G. Read and Margaret Read Scholarship Recipient: Varlee Kamara (St. Xavier, KY) • American Legion, Bonnie Sloan Post #28 Scholarship Recipients: Kassidy Fox (New Albany), Madison Scalf (New Albany) • Arts Scholarship Fund in Memory of Conrad and Anna Mae Adella Duffee Recipient: Yahir Velasco (Silver Creek) • Bales Scholarship Recipients: Amanda Upton (Charlestown), Lily Fondrisi (Jeffersonville), Thomas Haub (Jeffersonville) • Edward Endres Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship for Boys and Girls Recipients: Austin Miller (New Albany), Gretchen Minich (New Albany), Kyondre Winford (New Albany), Megan Meadows (New Albany) • Hazel and Walter T. Bales Scholarship Recipient: Cooper Crouch (Jeffersonville) • Helen L. Siebert Scholarship Recipient: Katherine Smith (Henryville) • Hugh and Mabelle Scott Scholarship Recipient: Jana Metzmeier (Jeffersonville) • Jefferson Masonic Lodge Scholarship Recipient: Grant Coleman (Floyd Central) • Jeffersonville High School Class of 45 Scholarship Recipients: Abigail Chandler (Jeffersonville), Rileigh Dethy (Jeffersonville) • Jeffersonville Jaycees Scholarship Recipient: Adalaid Scott (Jeffersonville) • John C. Gatz Memorial Scholarship Recipients: Maddisen Beyl (Providence), Summer Neal (Clarksville) • Judith Hayes Scholarship Recipients: Emma DeCamp (New Washington), Savannah Gaither (Charlestown) • Paul W. Ogle Scholarship Recipients: Alisha Detmer (Switzerland Co.), Brianna Day (Community Montessori), Jenna Rogers (Rock Creek), James Elliot (Eastern), Johnathon Perkinson (Scottsburg), Emma Griffiths (North Harrison) • Raymond Rhodes Memorial Scholarship for Printing Technology and Graphic Arts Recipient: Abigail Shavers (Providence) • Robert E. Moser Agricultrual Scholarship Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany) • Smith-Loveland Nursing Scholarship Recipient: Ava Rippel (New Albany) • Michael Becher Law Enforcement Scholarship Recipient: Ashley Wight (Charlestown) To learn more about the Community Foundation, or to establish a unique scholarship for an individual, business, or family member, go to www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships.

The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana announced that it has awarded 112 scholarships totaling more than $827,000 in support of Southern Indiana students for the graduating Class of 2022.

Approximately $307,000 of the total scholarship amount was awarded to four recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.

“We are very thankful for the generosity of our fund holders, and Lilly Endowment, Inc. for helping to contribute to set up future generations of students for success throughout Clark and Floyd counties. With increasing educational costs around the globe, these scholarships will provide an invaluable resource to help these students pursue their goals and become our community’s leaders,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.

Scholarship applications from students throughout the community are reviewed and scored by International Scholarship & Tuition Services, which has been an industry expert and a trusted educational assistance program management partner for organizations for the last 35 years.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide scholarships for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

“The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will help me tremendously in my educational journey, as it takes the pressure out of paying for college and allows me to remain focused while I’m at school,” said Jackson Mullins, a 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient and 2022 Clarksville High School graduate. “I would encourage others to apply for scholarships through CFSI. The Foundation is a great organization that gives opportunities, and the resources they provide could have a substantial impact on a student’s life in a positive way.”

The Community Foundation is committed to assisting students of our community in pursuing and completing higher education degrees. The program’s focus is to grow and create endowment funds to provide renewable scholarships at a level of financial impact for diverse educational needs, as well as continue to provide opportunities and share in students’ success.

Lilly Endowment Scholarship Recipients Class of 2022:

• Corinne Dilger, Jeffersonville High School (Hanover College)

• Jackson Mullins, Clarksville High School (Purdue University)

• Leila Sidahmed, Clarksville High School (Indiana University, Bloomington)

• Giavanna Yowell, New Albany High School (Butler University)

Community Foundation of Southern Indiana scholarship recipients from the Class of 2022:

• Roland H. Money Scholarship

Recipients: Connor Holmes (Borden), Sterling Mikel (Borden), Makenzie Yarger (Borden)

• Clarence R. Hay Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Kendra Grayson (Charlestown)

• John and Candy Barksdale Social Work

Recipient: Bailee Horn (Clarksville)

• James Todd Swearingen Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Meet Patel (Clarksville)

• Kelsey Martin Memorial Tennis Tournament

Recipient: Isaac Anderton (Floyd Central)

• Floyd Central Student Council / PTA

Recipients: Saachi Bhatia (Floyd Central), Rachel Bowling (Floyd Central), James Hyde (Floyd Central), Ariel Roberts (Floyd Central)

• Raymond Weatherholt Distinguished Student

Recipient: Jaydon Cirincione (Floyd Central)

• Highlanders’ Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Brandon Fessel (Floyd Central)

• Samuel C. Robinson Scholarship

Recipient: William Fisher (Floyd Central)

• Lawrence E. Moore Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Cole Harritt (Floyd Central)

• Pride of Galena Scholarship

Recipient: Dylan Hogan (Floyd Central)

• Wyatt F. Romines Scholarship

Recipient: Codei Khawaja (Floyd Central)

• Kelsey Lynn Martin Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Peyton Kochert (Floyd Central)

• Robert E. Libs Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Shannon McKay (Floyd Central)

• Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Trade School Excellence Scholarship

Recipient: Alexia Bernard (Jeffersonville)

• Claire Dufton “Freechild” Challenge

Recipient: Ashley Massie (Jeffersonville)

• Fleshman Memorial Scholarship Fund

Recipients: Mackenzie Fountain (Jeffersonville), Elizabeth Shepherd (Jeffersonville)

• E. G. Read and Margaret Read Scholarship

Recipient: Alexis Evans (Jeffersonville)

• Mark Bixler Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Raquel Lopez (Jeffersonville)

• Norman Kratz Scholarship

Recipients: Abbygail Napper (Jeffersonville), Justus Vaughn-Bowman (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Evening Optimist Trade School Excellence Scholarship

Recipient: Talya Miller (Jeffersonville)

• David & Barbara Pulliam Scholarship

Recipient: Jadyn Schweitzer (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – John Woehrle Scholarship

Recipients: Abigail Chandley (Jeffersonville), Mackenzie Fountain (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – John & Jeanette Yeager Herbst

Recipient: Lauren Monroe (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – Harvey Russ Scholarship

Recipient: Constance Saulnerond (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Optimist Youth Foundation – Ellingsworth Scholarship

Recipient: Olivia Needy (Jeffersonville)

• Robert W. and Margaret Hays Walker

Recipient: Madison Hubbard (Lanesville)

• Forrest McCaffry Scholarship

Recipient: Tucker Biven (New Albany), Max Henen (New Albany), Kamori Knight (New Albany), Taylor Treat (New Albany), Kyondre Winford (New Albany)

• New Albany High School Pooled Field of Study

Recipient: Cadence Blanchard (New Albany)

• Sheila Bramlett Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Shelby Brown (New Albany)

• Lewis A. Endres Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Antwoine Burnside (New Albany)

• Mattie Louigmiller Memorial Award

Recipient: Jona Carper (New Albany)

• Alice Ranck Hettle Scholarship

Recipient: Emily Caufield (New Albany)

• John and Candy Barksdale Social Work

Recipient: Kassidy Fox (New Albany)

• Samuel C. Robinson Scholarship

Recipient: Emily Gilkes (New Albany)

• Rose Marie Mattox-Ketchem Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany)

• Coach Alex Thom Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany)

• New Albany High School Scholarship Award

Recipient: Brooklyn Jones (New Albany)

• In Name of Jesus Ministries Scholarship

Recipient: Kamori Knight (New Albany)

• Linda DeRungs Performing Arts Scholarship

Recipient: Michael Mingus (New Albany)

• Pearl Morris Nursing Scholarship Fund

Recipient: Elliott Quillo (New Albany)

• Floyd County Medical Society Scholarship

Recipient: Joy Robinson (New Albany)

• Bette Bennett Hammond Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Joy Robinson (New Albany), Lilly Scott (New Albany), Teodora Slavova (New Albany)

• David and Dorthy McCooe Kiwanis Club of New Albany Scholarship

Recipient: Brooklyn Schotter (New Albany)

• Marvin Wright Conservation Scholarship

Recipient: Heidi Hughes (New Washington)

• Robert W. and Margaret Hays Walker

Recipient: Tanner Fravel (North Harrison)

• The Melvin and Marjorie Garriott Scholarship

Recipients: Mollie Byrum (Salem), Zion Dunaway (Salem), Hannah Fleenor (Salem), Ella Heavin (Salem), Matthew Hurst (Salem), Hayden Keltner (Salem), Abigail Ratts (Salem), Macie Tomlinson (Salem), Allison Schmidt (Scottsburg), Brooklyn Stidham (Scottsburg)

• Ethan Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Recipient: Michael McGuire (Silver Creek)

• Evelyn Heiligenberg Scholarship

Recipients: Kali Moffett (Silver Creek), Jacqueline Sweat (Silver Creek)

• Jean Sekora Hudson Educational Scholarship

Recipient: Gracye Judy (Springs Valley)

• E. G. Read and Margaret Read Scholarship

Recipient: Varlee Kamara (St. Xavier, KY)

• American Legion, Bonnie Sloan Post #28 Scholarship

Recipients: Kassidy Fox (New Albany), Madison Scalf (New Albany)

• Arts Scholarship Fund in Memory of Conrad and Anna Mae Adella Duffee

Recipient: Yahir Velasco (Silver Creek)

• Bales Scholarship

Recipients: Amanda Upton (Charlestown), Lily Fondrisi (Jeffersonville), Thomas Haub (Jeffersonville)

• Edward Endres Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship for Boys and Girls

Recipients: Austin Miller (New Albany), Gretchen Minich (New Albany), Kyondre Winford (New Albany), Megan Meadows (New Albany)

• Hazel and Walter T. Bales Scholarship

Recipient: Cooper Crouch (Jeffersonville)

• Helen L. Siebert Scholarship

Recipient: Katherine Smith (Henryville)

• Hugh and Mabelle Scott Scholarship

Recipient: Jana Metzmeier (Jeffersonville)

• Jefferson Masonic Lodge Scholarship

Recipient: Grant Coleman (Floyd Central)

• Jeffersonville High School Class of 45 Scholarship

Recipients: Abigail Chandler (Jeffersonville), Rileigh Dethy (Jeffersonville)

• Jeffersonville Jaycees Scholarship

Recipient: Adalaid Scott (Jeffersonville)

• John C. Gatz Memorial Scholarship

Recipients: Maddisen Beyl (Providence), Summer Neal (Clarksville)

• Judith Hayes Scholarship

Recipients: Emma DeCamp (New Washington), Savannah Gaither (Charlestown)

• Paul W. Ogle Scholarship

Recipients: Alisha Detmer (Switzerland Co.), Brianna Day (Community Montessori), Jenna Rogers (Rock Creek), James Elliot (Eastern), Johnathon Perkinson (Scottsburg), Emma Griffiths (North Harrison)

• Raymond Rhodes Memorial Scholarship for Printing Technology and Graphic Arts

Recipient: Abigail Shavers (Providence)

• Robert E. Moser Agricultrual Scholarship

Recipient: Analiese Hickman (New Albany)

• Smith-Loveland Nursing Scholarship

Recipient: Ava Rippel (New Albany)

• Michael Becher Law Enforcement Scholarship

Recipient: Ashley Wight (Charlestown)

To learn more about the Community Foundation, or to establish a unique scholarship for an individual, business, or family member, go to www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships.

Tags

Trending Video