SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is awarding $30,000 to local nonprofits to support Southern Indiana residents in need.
Hope Southern Indiana and Jacob’s Well have been named the recipients of $15,000 grants, which are in commemoration of the foundation’s 30th anniversary.
Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, said both organizations “meet the critical needs in our community.”
“Hope Southern Indiana provides so many resources to people in need in the community, especially through the food bank and other services they provide,” Speed said.
“Jacob's Well is a wonderful shelter and housing facility for people in need, so both organizations, while doing different things, are providing this critical support and safety nets for people in the community who find themselves in need.”
Nearly 60 Southern Indiana nonprofits in Clark and Floyd counties were nominated by the public in October.
Speed said letting the community vote on the recipients was a new process for the foundation.
Starting on Nov. 10, community members had 72 hours to electronically vote for one nonprofit in each category, which accounted for 25% of final score. The recipients were selected using the combined score from the grant-making committee and the total numbers from public voting.
Finalists for the grant included Childplace Inc.; LifeSpan Resources; Providence House; St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Charities; BAYA Corporation; Falls of the Ohio Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana and Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana.
Speed said she is grateful for the community support the foundation has received over the past 30 years, and she emphasizes there is “much more to come” over the next decades.
“These two grants are just a way to give back to the community as a thank you for the support they’ve shown us,” she said.
HOPE SOUTHERN INDIANA
Angie Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana, said she feels blessed to have the support from the Community Foundation. The nonprofit provides a variety of services to community members in need, including a food pantry.
The grant will help with a couple of programs at the nonprofit that are in need of funding as they finish up previous grants. The nonprofit’s work with veterans services is one program that the Community Foundation funding will support.
“We did have a grant from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and we’re coming to the end of that grant,” Graf said. “So it will help there. It will help our veteran clients who are needing rent assistance, utility assistance or who are enrolled in veterans court.”
Hope Southern Indiana also helps people who are living at Liberty Place, a facility providing transitional housing for veterans.
The nonprofit will also be using the grant to support its homeless prevention services.
“So when the schools that call us with a family that is homeless or becoming homeless, we can step up and help with hotels and help with transitional housing until they get stable again,” Graf said. "Samtec gave us our last grant for that, and we’re out of funding there, so this could not have come at a better time.”
JACOB’S WELL
Sarah Flannery, program director at Jacob’s Well, said she was “surprised and so incredibly grateful” to receive the grant.
“We were up against a lot of other great organizations, and any one of them would have deserved the grant,” she said. “We were just really excited that they picked us.”
The nonprofit provides a transitional housing facility in Greenville for single moms and children. They can live there up to two years to “hit a reset button on life,” she said.
The nonprofit serves women who have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking, as well as women who have experienced substance abuse, although they need to be least 90 days clean to be part of the program. The services at Jacob’s Well include financial budgeting and life skills.
“A lot of women go in and they don’t have custody of their children yet, and sometimes part of the goal is for them to regain control of their lives and to set up substantially better lives for themselves and their children,” she said.
The Community Foundation grant will support facility upgrades, which will include fixing up additional rooms to be able to accommodate more families. The funding will also pay for a retreat for the residents of Jacob’s Well, help the nonprofit to bring in additional therapists and allow Flannery to attend a grant-writing class.
