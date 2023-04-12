NEW ALBANY — Thanks to two separate grant programs, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) awarded nearly $65,000 in funding to six nonprofit organizations across Kentuckiana in April.
The Foundation’s Capacity Building and Community Assist grant programs support nonprofit organizations serving Southern Indiana residents. The Capacity Building Grant Program focuses on improving organizations’ operating capacity so that they may continue to provide their essential services to the community, while Community Assist Grants support a program or activity that will positively impact the lives of people living in Clark and Floyd counties.
In all, six grants totaling $64,500 were awarded to organizations on both sides of the Ohio River — with Southern Indiana residents benefiting from all of them.
“Having the opportunity to continue to bridge the gap between Louisville organizations and Southern Indiana families has been an important point of emphasis for our organization,” said Linda Speed, CFSI President and CEO. “Whether it is supporting the overall mission of local nonprofits or working with organizations to establish programming in Southern Indiana, the role of our Foundation is to help improve our area’s quality of life for everyone — both today and for future generations.”
Three Capacity Building Grants were awarded, totaling $50,000. Recipients include:
• Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services: Updated computer software and technical assistance ($6,850)
• Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana: Hire consultants to build Board of Directors and fundraising opportunities ($25,000)
• St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities: Update computers, server, projector, and Wi-Fi throughout campus ($18,150)
Three Community Assist Grants were also awarded, totaling $14,500. Recipients include:
• Raunch, Inc.: Accessible Transportation for All
• American Red Cross — Louisville Area Chapter: Blood Service for Clark and Floyd Counties
• Kentucky Shakespeare, Inc.: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour (Clark and Floyd Counties)
Both the Capacity Building and Community Assist Grant Programs accept applications year-round, and nonprofit organizations can apply whenever it best suits their needs. Capacity Building grant requests between $5,000 and $25,000 are accepted, while Community Assist grant requests are available for up to $5,000.
To learn more about either grant program, including future application cycles, go to our website: www.CFSouthernIndiana.com
