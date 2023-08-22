NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer, as well as the addition of two incoming board members for its 2023-24 fiscal year.
John Elliott will take over as the organization’s CFO. Elliott joins CFSI after more than 13 years as the controller/CFO of the Jeffersonville Housing Authority. In addition, the nonprofit also voted to add Melissa Fry (Indiana University Southeast) and Eric Howard (First Savings Bank) to its board of directors, replacing outgoing members Angie Fenton, Damon Massey and Bob Woosley.
Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation said, “Thanks to our community’s support and the leadership of our board, our Foundation continues to grow and thrive. We’re excited to bring John into the fold because he has more than a decades’ worth of experience in the Southern Indiana nonprofit scene. I am confident that his proven track record and strong financial acumen will help our Foundation grow. Melissa and Eric will bring important experience to our Foundation’s board room as we continue to achieve our long-term goals of positively impacting our community.”
The Community Foundation’s officers for 2023-24 are:
Chair: Jessica Carroll, First Harrison Bank
Vice-Chair: D. Keith Pulliam, Applegate Fifer Pulliam LLC
Treasurer: J. Scott Waters, Waters, Tyler, Hofmann & Scott, LLC
Secretary: S. Butch Shaw, Monroe Shine & Co., CPAs
Past Chair: Sharon Handy, Seiller Waterman LLC
Returning members of the board include: Regina Beckman, The Glenview Trust Co.; Rich Boling, Redwire; Mike Johnson, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; Greg Nash, Edward Jones Investments; Lindsey Neely, Children’s Miracle Network – So. IN Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation; Amy Newbanks Letke, Integrity HR; David Reinhardt, retired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.