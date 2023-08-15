After awarding a record-breaking 161 scholarships worth more than $1 million in student financial assistance last year, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is excited to announce the re-opening of its scholarship program for the 2023-24 school year.
Students throughout Clark, Floyd, and surrounding counties can begin applying for scholarships offered through the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
While many of these awards are available through local high schools and colleges, students were able to apply for specific scholarships directly through CFSI’s website — www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships — starting Monday, Aug. 14. The application portal will remain open until Monday, Sept. 18.
“Scholarships established by our generous donors provide life-changing opportunities for students in Clark, Floyd, and surrounding counties each year,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. “Our community has always believed in giving back, and we are thankful for those individuals, families, and businesses who have established scholarships that allow students to continue their education and pursue their future aspirations.”
The organization provides the structure and administrative oversight that allows people from across the community to establish scholarship funds that support their favorite college or university, as well as identify students who meet their own unique criteria. Currently, the Foundation oversees 90 scholarships for students in Southern Indiana.
In spring of 2023, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana awarded 161 scholarships worth a combined value of $1,009,233. It was the most scholarship money awarded in the organization’s 30-plus years.
For questions about the CFSI scholarship program, go to the scholarship’s webpage — www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships — or contact Crystal Gunther, vice president of community philanthropy, at 812-948-4662 or cgunther@cfsouthernindiana.com
