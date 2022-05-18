Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.