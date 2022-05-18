NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) has released its Annual Report, highlighting the nonprofit organization’s major accomplishments over the past 30 years, as well as spotlighting some of today’s donors making an impact around Clark and Floyd counties.
The report titled, 30 Years of Philanthropy, examines the performance and impact of CFSI’s grant-making throughout our communities, both past and present.
Key Findings of the report include:
• For 2021, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana distributed $5.1 million in total grants and scholarships.
• CFSI currently has $164 million in assets, up $21 million from one year ago.
• The Class of 2021 was awarded 103 scholarships worth $459,000 in student aid.
• Since 1991, CFSI has made $52 million in grants, including $2.7 million from the Community Impact Fund.
“This has been an exciting year for us here at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana,” said Linda Speed, CFSI president and CEO. “We’re celebrating 30 years of impact in our community, where we have grown from a Foundation with just a few charitable funds, to a true philanthropic partner in our region that administers over 265 funds and more than $164 million in assets. We’re fortunate to belong to a community that understands the power of philanthropy and what it means for future generations.”
Since 1991, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has worked with local individual donors, families, and businesses to provide unique and customized giving options; to be a partner and resources for our area’s professional advisors and nonprofit organizations; and to provide leadership on important community issues.
As a result, CFSI’s collection of individual donor funds not only provides grants benefitting area nonprofit organizations, but also supports scholarships helping local high school students achieve their dream of higher education.
“Thirty years from now, needs and priorities will be different. But as you will see in this report to the community, we will continue to make a difference in Southern Indiana,” said Speed. “We hope to continue to inspire our community to get involved and make an impact. Together, we can create positive change for the betterment of all our residents.”
For an electronic version of the full Annual Report, please visit www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
