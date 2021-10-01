NEW ALBANY — You only turn 30 once, so the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana wants to celebrate ours in a way that includes our community supporters.
To commemorate three decades of philanthropy, the Community Foundation will be granting $30,000 in awards — $15,000 each to a pair of Clark and Floyd County nonprofit organizations. The grants will be awarded at the Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Event, which will take place in December.
“For thirty years, the communities of Clark and Floyd County have been so generous in their giving. Thanks to that support, we have an opportunity to award these grants to two organizations that are changing lives in Southern Indiana,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
Through Oct. 15, the public will have the opportunity to nominate a deserving nonprofit organization that serves the residents of Clark and Floyd Counties, has a physical location in Clark or Floyd County, and is a verified 501c3 public charity in good standing with the IRS. Nomination forms will be available on the Foundation’s Facebook page, as well as their website: www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
“Having the public not only nominate deserving nonprofits, but also ultimately select the winners, brings a sense of community and ownership,” Speed said. “We know how hard organizations throughout our community work to address our region’s needs, so it was only natural that members of those communities have a say in improving the area’s quality of life.”
Application screening will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and two categories will be created based on organization budget size. Five finalists from each category will be selected and notified by Nov. 8.
Then, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10 and lasting for 72 hours, community members will have the opportunity to electronically vote for one organization from each category. Selected winning nonprofits will be officially announced at the Community Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Event in December.
For any questions about the grant-making, please send an e-mail to Wes Scott, Communications and Marketing Officer at CFSI, at wscott@cfsouthernindiana.com, or call the Community Foundation at 812-948-4662.
About CFSI
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana was founded in 1991 as the region’s partner, resource, and steward in philanthropy. The Foundation manages $161 million in charitable assets and more than 265 individual funds – each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the Foundation awards millions in grants and scholarships and is a National Standards certified community foundation. For more information about the Community Foundation, contact 812-948-4662 or visit www.cfsouthernindiana.com.
